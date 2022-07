Nice Sheboygan Falls Cape Cod that’s ready and waiting for its new owner! Welcome to 321 Prospect Avenue. Your tour begins in the bright and airy living room which opens to a fantastic kitchen with appliances included. Two bedrooms and a full bath are also located on the main level, with a 3rd bedroom and office on the 2nd level. Outside you’ll find a fenced in yard and a newer 2 car garage (24X24 w/8 ft doors). Everywhere you look, you’ll appreciate the updates and detail this charmer has to offer. Schedule an appointment to see it today!

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO