Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

Outside of new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, perhaps the most popular coach to interview was Cowboys head man Mike Gundy. The veteran coach always has interesting things say about the upcoming footbal season, and it was no different on Wednesday at JerryWorld in Arlington, Texas. Gundy said quarterback Spencer Sanders has mastered an OSU offense that should be explosive this season. Gundy also had writers putting pen to paper by saying once OU leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam game will cease to exist.

