MN Lottery

(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers lauded a Richardton, North Dakota company as it injected its first carbon into storage facilities on Monday. Red Trail Energy is the first company in the nation to capture the carbon from ethanol and store it underground, according to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The Industrial Commission approved the capture of 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year from Red Trail's corn-based ethanol facility in October. The carbon dioxide is injected into the Brook Creek Formation on property owned by the company.

RICHARDTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO