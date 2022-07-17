ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries...

Wisconsin wolf hunt in limbo

(The Center Square) – No one is guessing when, or even if, Wisconsin will have its next wolf hunt. The state’s Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday said there is no estimate as to when regulators will approve Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan. The plan dates back...
WISCONSIN STATE
How climate is changing the habitat of some of the favorite fish of Wisconsin anglers

A fisheries researcher tracks tagged muskies in the Fox River. (Photo courtesey of Dan Isermann) For as long as anyone can remember, the highly prized walleye has been a staple of Wisconsin’s northern lake fisheries. For some anglers, nothing matches the walleye for the kinds of fishing thrills it provides. They’re elusive, cautious and always a rewarding catch. They’re also a mainstay of the state’s tourist industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
Xcel Energy offers tips to keep energy bills low while summer heat soars

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN)--With a heat wave expected to roll through Minnesota for the next several days, Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to consider ways to save energy and keep their bills low. There are a number of steps customers can take to save energy, including:. Use blinds or curtains to regulate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again

(The Center Square) – It is going to be another scolding for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will meet on Wednesday to consider new rules for ballot curing. Curing is when local election clerks fill in missing information on ballots,...
WISCONSIN STATE
This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in North Dakota

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
North Dakota leaders laud first underground carbon storage facility

(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers lauded a Richardton, North Dakota company as it injected its first carbon into storage facilities on Monday. Red Trail Energy is the first company in the nation to capture the carbon from ethanol and store it underground, according to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The Industrial Commission approved the capture of 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year from Red Trail's corn-based ethanol facility in October. The carbon dioxide is injected into the Brook Creek Formation on property owned by the company.
RICHARDTON, ND
Minnesotans clash over fatal police shooting

(The Center Square) –Days after police killed 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg – who was allegedly firing a gun inside a three-floor apartment after a six-hour standoff – Minnesotans are clashing over whether police made the right decision. A mother with two young children called police at 9:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Dakota adds new standards for testing medical cannabis

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Legislative Rules Committee passed new rules Tuesday that adds regulations for testing medical cannabis. The rules would also clarify tracking system requirements, and with the latest legislative changes, according to the Department of Health. Several bills related to medical cannabis were signed into...
HEALTH
MnDOT Changing I-94 Construction Zones After Deadly Crash last Friday

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is changing construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead after a deadly crash. MN Dot officials say Friday's crash prompted them to reevaluate how the zones were set up. Crews will be putting up concrete barriers in place of cones to improve safety in the area. The construction being done involves upgrades to guardrails.
MOORHEAD, MN

