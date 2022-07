Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale put a twist on foxy loungewear Sunday in an Instagram video. The actress interacted with a fox in her backyard in layered tank tops in three different colors. She had on a ribbed white bralette under V-neck black top with lace trim. The final layer was a loose throw-over burgundy top. For her bottoms, she wore a pair of high-waisted leggings to match the casualness of her top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale’s accessories fixated on more headwear essentials. She wore a simple silver...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 MINUTES AGO