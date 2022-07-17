ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron police searching for suspect who fired from a vehicle, killing Derrick Patterson

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
A 55-year-old man was shot dead Sunday afternoon following an altercation on Copley Road in West Akron.

Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department said officers were called at 3:27 p.m. to a parking lot on the south side of Copley Road, in the the 900 block.

“They find this victim, who is a 55-year-old male in the parking lot, with what ended up being a fatal gunshot wound,” Miller said. Investigators “believe that moments before the shooting, there was some altercation between him and a group of people.”

Following the altercation, Miller said shots were fired from a vehicle, striking and killing the man.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Derrick Patterson, 55, from Akron. The office determined his cause of death was gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, and the manner of death was homicide.

Miller said the altercation occurred outside Copley Minimart at the corner of Noble Avenue and Copley Road. The victim was found two blocks west in a parking lot between Noah and Storer avenues. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the altercation involved at least two unknown people, with one of them, inside a red or maroon vehicle, firing the shots that killed the 55-year-old man. Police released surveillance photos of the car Monday.

Detectives said they also believe the vehicle struck the man before the shooting.

Investigators said they are working to identify the two people, who are considered persons of interest.

This is Akron's 26th murder of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677. Callers can remain anonymous.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

Cora Ida Dora
3d ago

It is easy to guess who was who in this killing. Now that the state has complied with the USA constitution’s 2nd amendment,many people are armed-especially those who are restricted by law from carrying.It was much safer when a CCW was required,not only for police but everyone.Now all irresponsible and criminals carry a gun ,many who would not have before.

Denise Dykes
3d ago

English must be a second language in the USA! No one seems to be able to have a conversation without it ending into an altercation that leads to a shooting!!! Do not possess skills to d escalate a situation?!??

whytsdindonuffin!
3d ago

it's a 2015 maroon jeep grand cherokee limited...sure they passed a gas station in that vehicle so do a perimeter check of surveillance cams ...dmv check maroon grand cherokee registrations...

