Chula Vista Police Arrest Murder Suspect After He Flees, Hides in Vacant Apartment

An officer guards a crashed car as other authorities search for the driver, a murder suspect. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Chula Vista Police arrested a murder suspect following a pursuit early Sunday that ended near the border.

The 1 a.m. chase started in Chula Vista, but came to a close when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall near the Caliente Avenue exit from eastbound state Route 905, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspect, however, fled south on foot and Chula Vista officers called in San Diego police to help in the search.

The authorities combed nearby houses and backyards, while a police helicopter kept watch overhead.

After more than an hour, police found the suspect hiding in an abandoned apartment and arrested him.

They did not release further information about the suspect or the crime to which they connected him.