ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista Police Arrest Murder Suspect After He Flees, Hides in Vacant Apartment

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bek4J_0gj2QNAC00
An officer guards a crashed car as other authorities search for the driver, a murder suspect. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Chula Vista Police arrested a murder suspect following a pursuit early Sunday that ended near the border.

The 1 a.m. chase started in Chula Vista, but came to a close when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall near the Caliente Avenue exit from eastbound state Route 905, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspect, however, fled south on foot and Chula Vista officers called in San Diego police to help in the search.

The authorities combed nearby houses and backyards, while a police helicopter kept watch overhead.

After more than an hour, police found the suspect hiding in an abandoned apartment and arrested him.

They did not release further information about the suspect or the crime to which they connected him.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc10.com

‘I don’t feel safe no more’ | San Diego County woman has $250K in cash stolen during burglary in broad daylight

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are searching for at least three suspects who burglarized multiple homes in the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista last Friday. One victim who spoke to CBS 8 said the burglars stole $250,000 in cash and also pepper sprayed her Pomeranians. Angie Valerio said she had been saving that cash since she was fifteen and that the majority of it came from a recent inheritance from her parents. She told CBS 8, “the money used to be in a safe box, but I took it out because I got scared. Now I don’t feel safe no more.”
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 11:28 pm, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of shots heard fired from the area of 1300 N Pacific Street. Officers immediately responded and blocked intersections to prevent potential suspects from fleeing the area. Officers located a vehicle attempting to leave the area containing two female juveniles and five male juveniles.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Onscene
CBS 8

Shooting investigation involving several teens in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving several teenagers overnight, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Firefighters responded to a call of a fight and shooting near Oceanside Harbor involving teens near 1300 North Pacific Street around 11:30 Sunday night. According to police,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Severely Wounded in Shooting Outside San Diego Liquor Store

Police were searching Sunday for a suspect who shot and gravely wounded a 26-year-old man in front of a liquor store in San Diego's Webster neighborhood. At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in front of a liquor store in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Who Was Killed in SUV Crash on I-8 in Alpine ID’d

Authorities have publicly identified a woman who was killed last week when the SUV she was driving crashed on Interstate 8 in her hometown of Alpine. Bonnie Roth, 35, lost control of the westbound Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m. Friday while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.
ALPINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPBS

Family of Lakeside stabbing victim asks for support

An emotional plea today, from a relative of a Black teenager stabbed in Lakeside three months ago. Two white teenagers are charged with hate crimes in the stabbing. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has the latest. It's been over three months since a 16-year-old Black girl was stabbed in Lakeside, allegedly...
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy