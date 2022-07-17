‘Gravely Injured’ Victim Not Expected to Survive Shooting Outside Liquor Store

Police watch over the scene early Sunday after the Ridgeview-Webster liquor store shooting. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police searched Sunday for a suspect who shot and wounded a young man in front of a liquor store in Ridgeview/Webster.

At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, San Diego police received a call about a man who had been shot in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Officers from Southeastern Division arrived to find a Latino man, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“Officers called for medics and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived,” Shebloski said.

The victim was not expected to survive, Shebloski said, describing him as “gravely injured.” Police identified him, but did not release his name pending family notifications.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The victim and suspect had engaged in a confrontation while inside the liquor store, Shebloski said.

“After the verbal confrontation with the suspect, the victim began to walk outside the store,” he said. “As the victim walked to the exit of the store, the suspect retrieved a handgun that was concealed on his person and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.”

The suspect, described as a heavy-set man, weighing 220 to 250 pounds, with dark hair, wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477