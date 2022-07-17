A NAP RESULTS IN DRUG SEIZURE WITH TWO ARRESTS NEAR WALMART IN LONDON, KENTUCKY

Opinion Editorial by Stella B. House Attorney at Law, P.S.C. According to a CNN article, entitled “What Schools Can Do With Their Covid Stimulus Money” by Katie Lobosco, CNN (Updated 8:09 AM EDT, Thu April 8, 2021), “[w]hen the pandemic first hit, the CARES Act authorized about $13 billion for K-12 schools, or about $270 per pupil. The bill passed in December delivered about $54 billion, or $1,100 per pupil, and the most recent package allowed for $128 billion in spending, that amounts to $2,600 per pupil, according to Phyllis Jordan, editorial director at a non-partisan think tank at Georgetown University called FutureEd.”
