London, KY

A NAP RESULTS IN DRUG SEIZURE WITH TWO ARRESTS NEAR WALMART IN LONDON, KENTUCKY

clayconews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, KY - (July 17, 2022) - The London Police Department is reporting that two out-of-state suspected drug dealers picked the wrong I-75 exit at which to take a drug-induced nap. On Saturday, July...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 13

suzie jones
1d ago

💯 proud of the law men's.did there job's well done 😀 keep this drugs off our streets, better Kentucky.💯🌹✝️✝️✝️. thank you all very good jobs well done 😀🤩🤗🤪😁😅😂😃😀🤗💯

Reply(2)
4
Laura Smith
2d ago

the weed edibles shouldn't even be counted 😂

Reply
12
wtloam.com

Laurel County Undercover Drug Operation Turns Into Hostage Situation

An undercover drug operation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office turned into what has been described as a hostage situation. It ended up at Spur Oil, a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49, which also has an RV park on the same property. Deputies say they had been conducting the undercover drug operation for several days. Deputies say Monday in the early morning hours, a scheduled delivery of a “large amount of crystal meth” came in. When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver tried to ram one of their cruisers causing it to crash into another cruiser. The man behind the wheel, who was not named, ended up waving a gun around and reportedly held two people in the car at gunpoint. Deputies say they were also part of the initial drug investigation. Deputies secured customers in the back of the truck stop during the incident. The number of arrests and charges of those involved were not released by the time of this report.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is in custody after what’s being described as a hostage situation in Laurel County. The situation started early Monday morning at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. According to the sheriff’s office, they were conducting an undercover drug buy that...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
LEX18 News

Three suspects in custody after Laurel County 'hostage situation' leads to drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED AFTER WELFARE CHECK LEADS TO 35 CRIMINAL CHARGES INCLUDING RAPE, KIDNAPPING, DRUGS, AND ANIMAL ABUSE

SUSPECT IN HIS EARLY 20s, ALREADY HAS A SHORT BUT VERY EXTENSIVE ADULT CRIMINAL HISTORY. NICHOLAS GRAY, 23, OF MIDDLESBORO, KENTUCKY; WAS ARRESTED ON THIRTY-FIVE (35) CRIMAL CHARGES, WITH AROUND HALF OF THEM FELONIES, AFTER A WELFARE CHECK LED POLICE AND HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICERS TO THE SCENE OF THE DISCOVERY OF THE SUSPECT, WHO WAS ALREADY WELL KNOWN TO AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS. Photo WRIL Radio.
BELL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KSP REPORTING FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 75 IN SOUTHERN KENTUCKY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (July 18, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that at approximately 11:53 AM, KSP Troopers from London Post 11 responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred on northbound Interstate 75 at the 23 mile marker in Whitley County. The initial investigation indicates that a 2002...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound Monday morning. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London responded to a call about a single vehicle crash just before noon Monday. The initial investigation from KSP indicates that a 2002 GMC...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky doctor loses ability to practice after failing 2018 drug test

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from an operating room in 2018 has lost the ability to practice again. According to an order filed with the state medical licensure board, Dr. Michael Heilig is “not to constitute the practice of medicine”.
RICHMOND, KY
clayconews.com

OP-ED: Public deserves Transparency from Board of Education (CCBOE) in Manchester, Kentucky

Opinion Editorial by Stella B. House Attorney at Law, P.S.C. According to a CNN article, entitled “What Schools Can Do With Their Covid Stimulus Money” by Katie Lobosco, CNN (Updated 8:09 AM EDT, Thu April 8, 2021), “[w]hen the pandemic first hit, the CARES Act authorized about $13 billion for K-12 schools, or about $270 per pupil. The bill passed in December delivered about $54 billion, or $1,100 per pupil, and the most recent package allowed for $128 billion in spending, that amounts to $2,600 per pupil, according to Phyllis Jordan, editorial director at a non-partisan think tank at Georgetown University called FutureEd.”
MANCHESTER, KY

