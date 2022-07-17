Ocoee police seek information in shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for help identifying a woman as part of a suspicious death investigation. Police released a sketch of the woman along with pictures of the jewelry she was wearing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was seen dragged on the roadside. On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
A 28-year-old woman was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted her behind the steering wheel of a rental vehicle that was reported stolen. On Saturday, July 16, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol around the 3000 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala when a red Toyota 4Runner with an Illinois license plate was observed traveling southbound on NW 16th Avenue.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocoee woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2011 fatal shooting and armed burglary, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Deputies said they arrested 30-year-old Jessica Perry in Ocoee Monday over a decade after the shooting due to...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint in east Orlando on Monday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to catch the suspected armed robber, deputies said. [TRENDING: Cities with...
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Chief amended his retirement date on Tuesday due to an accepted job offer, according to the City of Orlando. Chief Orlando Rolón said his new retirement date will be effective on July 31, after he accepted a new job starting in September.
A 57-year-old Lady Lake woman who refused to leave UF Health Leesburg Hospital after being medically released told police to take her to jail because she had nowhere else to go. On Sunday morning, the head security officer at the hospital, located at 600 E. Dixie Ave., told a Leesburg...
DeLAND, Fla. — A drug trafficking ring run by a former state correctional officer has been dismantled, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Officials said that in March 2021, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started investigating a drug ring run by Christina Guess, 44 -- who previously worked for the Florida Department of Corrections for 12 years -- and supplied by Reshard Campbell, 26.
A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
The Apopka Fire Department sent out the following press release about firefighter Austin Duran. With a heavy heart and deep sadness the Apopka Fire Department announces the Line of Duty Death of Fire Fighter Austin Duran related to injuries sustained on June 30, 2022. Austin joined our fire department family...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler. The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb. A police report says the 3-year-old girl was […]
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash along U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee sent one man and three children to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a semi-truck with a trailer was headed north on Evergreen Street when the driver took a wide right turn onto eastbound U.S. Highway 192.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to Edgewater police, a road rage incident led to gunfire on Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road on Friday. Multiple shots were fired. Both drivers involved ended up with injuries. In Orange County, a recent shooting on the 408 is being investigated as...
The family of Sanford teen Jermaine Jones have filed a lawsuit against the two men who allegedly attacked him while he drove through a subdivision. Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi were arrested following the incident last month. Photos show the damage to Jones' car, which was hit with a traffic cone and had a window smashed with a boulder. The inciting incident was not captured on video, but Jones recorded both Corsi and Hughes confronting him and yelling at him to get out the neighborhood.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along a busy roadway in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to FHP, a man and woman were crossing state Route 535 near Lake Vining Avenue just after midnight, when the pair stepped in front of a Honda SUV and were hit.The woman — who was in her 60s — was taken to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital where she later died, and the man — who was in his 50s — was taken to Orlando Health Hospital with serious injuries.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen has been arrested after allegedly placing a pillow over her sister to quiet her down, which led to her death, according to police. According to WFTV, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her sister died on July 15.
The Edgewater Police Department released new details Sunday about the search for two suspects in a road rage investigation. One of the suspects was arrested in Northeast Florida, our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Investigators said they found a silver Toyota Tundra...
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police say a man is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after a home inspector found deceased dogs in his house. A report from the Edgewater Police Department says 43-year-old William Demchick was arrested on Friday after the discovery was made by the inspector. The home...
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police are investigating after a truck was shot at and the passenger left in serious condition. It happened around 3:08 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Ocoee Apopka Road and between West Road and Fullers Cross Road in the area of the 429 overpass. Ocoee police say...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A teen girl has been arrested after her 3-year-old sister died in Altamonte Springs. According to Altamonte Springs police, officers were called to an extended stay hotel just north of Crane's Roost on July 15 for a report of an "unresponsive juvenile." Officer Michelle Montalvo...
Comments / 0