PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after his car flipped during a crash in Cass County early Monday morning. It happened around 5:35 a.m. on Union Road in Porter Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A 28-year-old man was driving his vehicle east when he took his eyes off the road and drove through a curve and onto a driveway of a home. The vehicle hit two parked cars at the residence, causing it to flip over, landing upside down, deputies said.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO