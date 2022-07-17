ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Entering a warm and dry pattern for the time being

By Malcolm Byron
klkntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny rain that we saw on Saturday night pushed out of the area in the very early morning hours on Sunday. The rest of the day featured drier weather, with temperatures in the 80s for most of southeast Nebraska. On Sunday...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather

Mother Nature pummels Nebraska with another round of severe weather. A Central Nebraska farmer says he’s assessing storm damage for the third time this growing season as Mother Nature has dealt another blow to producers. Clay Govier of Broken Bow says several corn fields have green snap after straight-line...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Earthquake felt in south-central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraskans in the south-central part of the state experienced an earthquake on Sunday, according to a government website. The United State Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake took place in Kansas, just four miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, at 7:51 a.m. Sunday. The earthquake’s magnitude...
SUPERIOR, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska fall turkey permits available beginning Aug. 8

LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters may begin purchasing 2022 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 8. A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth hunters.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Skin cancer rates rise in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - According to the latest poll by Quotewizard, Nebraska has seen a 13% increase in the number of skin cancer cases over the last four years. Nebraska has the second largest percentage increase with a little over 3,000 people getting diagnosed with skin cancer and 284 deaths from 2015-2019.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle 60s#Middle 90s
North Platte Post

Earthquake reported near the Nebraska, Kansas state line

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake centered near the Kansas, Nebraska state line in Nuckolls County had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7. The quake was reported just before 8a.m. Sunday, 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska and was felt in many areas of Jewell County, Kansas. The Kansas Geological Survey indicated the quake measured magnitude 4.0. There were no immediate reports of damage.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: Antique event seeks to preserve the history of Nebraska farming

WAVERLY — On Saturday, wheat threshers, sawmills and farm equipment of old chugged, smoked and pulled. Outside the farming community, it’s not uncommon for someone to have never seen an antique tractor moving and working. Many urban dwellers have never smelled the richness of freshly turned soil or hay curing. Nor have they seen a cultivator till and row.
WAVERLY, NE
thefabricator.com

Norfolk completes construction of largest solar farm in Nebraska

The City of Norfolk Public Power District (NPPD) has completed construction of the largest solar farm in Nebraska, which is paired with NPPD’s first large-scale battery storage system. The 8.5-MW solar + battery storage system is developed and operated by solar energy developer Sol Systems in partnership with EPC...
NORFOLK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
North Platte Post

Game and Parks announces fire bans at 6 Nebraska State Rec. Areas

Six Nebraska state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska are temporarily banning campfires as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲:· Enders Reservoir SRA· Gallagher Canyon SRA· Medicine Creek SRA· Red Willow SRA· Rock Creek Lake SRA· Swanson Reservoir SRAAdditional parks may be added if drought conditions persist. Because of regularly changing conditions, guests also should call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect. Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Delta-8 is similar to marijuana. So how is it legal in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Storefronts in Lincoln and beyond are advertising delta-8, a strain of THC. Even though Republican lawmakers in Nebraska have adamantly opposed the legalization of marijuana in the state, a bill passed in 2019 allows an alternative that has the same effects as marijuana, but without the risk of jail time.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Airboaters celebrate veterans on Platte River Saturday

The Nebraska Airboaters Association hosted an event for veterans on the Platte River near North Bend on Saturday. "The ride is fantastic. You go down, you see beautiful sights," said Kathiann Spiars, an Air Force veteran. Life on the Platte doesn't get any better than this. "It's a very relaxing...
NORTH BEND, NE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Nebraska

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska revenue receipts exceed expectations by more than 30%

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2022 revenue receipts have exceeded expectations. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the state’s General Fund receipts for June 2022 went above their forecast by $56 million. June was the last month of the 2022 fiscal year. The net tax receipts for the fiscal...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Nebraska

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy