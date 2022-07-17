ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Tugendhat insists he takes Tory leadership bid seriously and denies trying to raise his profile

By Claire Ellicot
 2 days ago

Tom Tugendhat has insisted he is in the Tory leadership race to win it and is not simply vying for a Cabinet job.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show, Mr Tugendhat, who has never held a ministerial position, was asked whether he was just trying to raise his profile by refusing to drop out.

He replied: ‘No, I’m not. What I’m in this race for is to make sure that we get a clean start in the United Kingdom.’



He said that if elected he would build the whole of the HS2 high-speed rail line, including its northern legs up to Scotland.

He also said that Boris Johnson’s account of the Partygate scandal was ‘rather more fictional than reality’.

The MP is unlikely to reach the final two candidates in the contest.

It came after he was applauded by a Channel 4 audience on Friday night when he answered the question of whether Mr Johnson was an ‘honest man’ by saying ‘no’.

A snap poll by Opinium saw his performance propel him to the top of the board among audience members.

