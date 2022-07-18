ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY Firefighter Ryan Warnock seriously hurt while rescuing victims from vehicle crash in Hell's Kitchen

By Thalia Perez
CBS New York
 4 days ago
NEW YORK -- A firefighter was seriously hurt Sunday after responding to a crash in Hell's Kitchen.

Fire officials say it happened around 3:20 p.m.

Randi Wahn says she was in a sedan at West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue, with her husband, Matthew, behind the wheel.

"We were stopped at the light, just sitting in the car, and we feel a car drive up on the side of our vehicle. You didn't expect that," Matthew Wahn said.

"It's a miracle that we both came out of this without a scratch," Randi Wahn said.

Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh says the firefighters were trying to stabilize the SUV on top and remove the occupants when the driver hit the gas, causing the SUV to fall onto firefighter Ryan Warnock, pinning him down.

The frightening moment was caught on camera.

"Thank God the firefighter came out in one piece," witness Ben Arias said.

The incident comes less than a week after another heroic effort by Warnock, who is with the FDNY's Rescue 1.

Last Tuesday, he dove into the Hudson River to help rescue victims after their boat capsized.

"You just have a job to do and you do it, and we trained for this and that's why we're here," he said after that incident.

Arias says Warnock's actions on Sunday demonstrated exceptional courage.

"You could tell that when they pulled him out, he was definitely in pain, just grabbing his leg, he was in pain, but everyone clapped him, cheered him on when he was on the way to the ambulance because he's a true hero. That's a real New York hero right there," he said.

Warnock was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. No one else was injured.

Comments / 1

 

