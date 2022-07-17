First ever Latin Summer Fest comes to Anderson

REDDING, Calif. — An update of some of the wildfires burning in California. As of this morning Cal Fire is reporting the Peter Fire burning in Anderson is at 304 acres and is 90 percent contained. All evacuation orders were lifted yesterday afternoon and the red cross has closed its evacuation shelter at west valley high school. The fire has destroyed 16 buildings and damaged six others. So far there have been zero injuries reported as well as zero fatalities. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ANDERSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO