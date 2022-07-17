ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

First ever Latin Summer Fest comes to Anderson

By Mason Carroll
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, Calif. — — The Northstates first-ever Latin Summer Family Fest took place Saturday to bring people from all over together. The event is held at the Anderson River Park. It started at...

Lenny Martin
2d ago

I got to hand it to the Latins though because they know how to party. They party for every reason they can think up. What, the cat had babies, time to throw a party. I mean, I think that's awesome.

