We were headed from Anderson California to the coast for the day to get away from the heat. We stopped at the Francis B. Matthew’s Rest Area and when I went to get my dog water from the little fountain, I saw this heart hanging there. I read that it needed a home and declared it has found one. It made me very happy and it felt good on the inside to have this left just for me to find.

SALYER, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO