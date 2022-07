Heavy rain continues to fall across northeast Alabama this morning. Severe weather is not expected today, but any storm will produce very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Plan on an extra 10-15 minutes for your morning drive. Roads are wet in the Huntsville metro and repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to ponding or localized flash flooding in flood prone areas. Off and on showers and storms continue through the afternoon before tapering off this evening. Despite the off and on rain chances and more clouds than sun, highs will still reach the upper 80s to near 90.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO