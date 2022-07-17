ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Red Car Trolley Has Finally Returned to Disney California Adventure, Only to Break Down for Hours

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic Red Car Trolley has finally returned to Disney California Adventure. Buena Vista Street hasn’t been the same without it, so of course, we had to grab a park pass reservation and hop on board. The park looks better with the cherry red trolley out and about....

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

NBC Los Angeles

Two Disneyland Spectaculars to Conclude in Early September

THE ENCHANTMENT OF EVENING: It's true that every Disneyland devotee has their favorite food (it could be a Dole whip, an oversized dill pickle, or that super-savory Monte Cristo at the Blue Bayou), and asking about a person's favorite attraction? You'll almost certainly get an instant answer. But ask a fan of The Happiest Place on Earth what time of day they love the best at the Anaheim theme park, and that might be a stumper. The rope drop that occurs first thing after opening? When the sun is high and the dark rides are so, so cool? Or the evening, when the famous spectaculars begin to sparkle and glow? Yep: Lots of people love those illuminated extravaganzas. Two of the popular after-sunset shows are wrapping their limited-time runs, so best make for Disneyland park soon if you'd like to savor that evening enchantment.
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange County Business Journal

South-of-Border Flair Comes to Resort Area

It’s hard to imagine a better location for a restaurant than Anaheim’s Calaca Mamas Cantina: across the street from the entrance to Disneyland on Harbor Boulevard. It’s also hard to imagine a more imaginative cuisine theme than the spot’s “Day of the Dead” focus.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Smash burgers make waves in OC at new pop-up

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jolly Burger is introducing the "smash burger" trend to Orange County. The new pop-up focuses on simplicity and quality at local breweries and catering events. Find out where Jolly Burger will be next on Instagram.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

LET ANAHEIM’S PEOPLE VOTE… on a 2% “Gate Tax” already!

Let’s cut to the chase here: Item 12 on this Tuesday’s Anaheim Council agenda will be whether or not to put, ON NOVEMBER’S BALLOT, the question of a modest 2% entertainment tax (or “Gate Tax”) on venues that seat 15,000 or more (that would include Disney, Honda Center, Angel Stadium) which would bring our cash-strapped city $55 million to $88 million a year. I could go on as to why I think this Gate Tax is a necessary and fair idea, and I will, but whether or not our six Councilmembers favor the tax, THEY SHOULD ALLOW THE PEOPLE OF ANAHEIM TO HAVE OUR SAY ON THIS.
ANAHEIM, CA
tncontentexchange.com

A Disneyland stampede and more: 17 iconic photos from July 17

It was a rush of children at the opening of Walt Disney's Disneyland in Anaheim, California, July 17, 1955. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were taken from that date. Check out the archives of the Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Baja Inspiration in Surf City

Downtown Huntington Beach has a plethora of restaurants, but there’s always room for one more, especially if it comes courtesy of Sharkeez Restaurant Group. Sandbar Cocina y Tequila opened on June 9 on Main Street, just a couple of blocks from Coast Highway, and has been an instant hit with visitors and locals.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Huntington Beach

World famous and known as Surf City U.S.A., Huntington Beach has gained a big name for big waves but offers much more. Desmond Shaw gives us a rundown of the many things you can do off the Orange County coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
surfer.com

San Clemente Pier Overview | Surf Report & Live Camera

Live surf conditions and beach camera at the San Clemente Pier, Orange County California. Camera courtesy the City of San Clemente. The pier in San Clemente is one of (if not the most) popular attractions in town. The pier is open from 4 am until midnight, has good restaurants nearby and a fun small beachside community feel to it.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s First Kosher-Certified Bakery Opens in Spectrum

Orange County’s eclectic collection of bakery businesses has a new entry. The Blessed Braid, described as OC’s only bakery that offers kosher certified products, recently set up shop at the Oaks Pavilion, a small collection of retailers in the Oaks Canyon office complex in the Irvine Spectrum, near the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Alton Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lifestyle
Disneyland Resort
Travel
Spider-Man
Facebook
Disney
Instagram
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
generalaviationnews.com

Planes of Fame cancels 2022 show

For the third year in a row, the Planes of Fame Air Museum has cancelled its airshow at Chino Airport (KCNO) in California. The 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to the pandemic. But the 2022 airshow, slated for Oct. 22-23, was canceled for a much different reason, according to officials.
CHINO, CA
HeySoCal

Shark sighting closes ocean access in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach authorities Monday closed access to the waters off Sunset Beach, between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street, following a shark sighting. A beachgoer flagged a lifeguard between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., saying a shark had been spotted, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city of Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

‘Like a cosmic pull to return to my roots’: Son of Papadakis Taverna owner to open new East Village cafe

Evan Papadakis, who worked at his family's famed Greek restaurant in San Pedro, plans to open a breakfast and lunch spot called Zuzu's Petals this fall following a car accident that he says gave him a new sense of gratitude. The post ‘Like a cosmic pull to return to my roots’: Son of Papadakis Taverna owner to open new East Village cafe appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

