East Carolina didn't see a worst-case scenario come to fruition with its class of 2022 in the Major League Baseball Draft over the last few days, but the Pirates also weren't able to make it out unharmed. Two-way commitment Payton Martin was drafted in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, and he's expected to sign with the organization, according to an article from the Clemmons Courier.

