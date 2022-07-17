ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man dead, another critically injured after car sprayed with bullets at gas station in Mississippi’s capital city

 2 days ago
One man is dead and another injured in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Jackson gas station.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at an Exxon station near Northside Drive and Interstate 55.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that a passenger in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra was killed when the car was hit by gunfire. The name of the victim has not been released.

Witnesses at the scene say the car was shot multiple times.

A 24-year-old man who was in the front passenger seat of the car was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car was not injured in the shooting.

