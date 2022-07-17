ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: 3 dead and 2 injured, suspect killed by armed citizen

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

A shooting Sunday at Greenwood Park Mall left three people dead and two injured

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall. The shooting suspect, who police believe acted alone, was killed soon after by an armed citizen at the mall, police said.

The Greenwood Police Department confirmed Sunday that a lone shooter, believed to be an adult male, entered the food court of the mall around 6 p.m. with a rifle and several magazines of ammo. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more.

GPD also confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a Good Samaritan who was armed with a handgun. The man who shot the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County, had a legal gun permit and is fully cooperating with police.

Greenwood Park Mall deadly shooting : First update from IMPD

The suspect was described by police as an adult male armed with a rifle and multiple magazines. No identification or motivation has been released.

A backpack was found in a restroom near the shooting scene, GPD said. It is unknown who the backpack belongs to or its contents, but the Johnson County Bomb Squad has cleared it of any explosives, police said.

All of the halls and corridors of the mall have been cleared by authorities, GPD said, and there is no active threat to the public.

During a Sunday night press conference, GPD confirmed that the victims of the shooting included one male and four females. All of the victims were adults besides one juvenile female who was mildly injured, left the mall and was taken to a hospital after talking to her parents, police said.

Both of the two injured victims are in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a tweet Sunday that an investigation into four dead people is underway. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said, and two were pronounced dead at Indianapolis Hospitals.

Additionally, both The Johnson County Coroners Office and the Marion County Coroners Office are working to investigate the deaths and make positive identification.

“We are sickened by another type of incident like this in our country, in our city,” IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey said.

GPD Chief Jim Ison addressed the media outside of the mall Sunday, providing info on the investigation.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Ison said that investigators are just beginning to collect evidence from the scene and that officers are expecting to be in the mall until the early morning. No other information is being provided at this time, although authorities will hold a press conference on Monday at the Greenwood Police station.

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: video and pictures from the scene

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lejs5_0gj2LYEe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZNeV_0gj2LYEe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LSvb_0gj2LYEe00

Greenwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson Co Dispatch at 317-346-6336.

The following statement was sent out by Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORcm7_0gj2LYEe00
From Mark W. Myers’ Facebook

Indiana Senator Todd Young tweeted about the incident, calling it “terrible news”.

Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded.

Tweet from Sen. Todd Young

Senator Mike Braun also tweeted about the shooting and offered condolences.

Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life.

Tweet from Sen. Mike Braun

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

