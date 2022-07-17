ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Two dead in Kanawha County shooting

By Jeff Jenkins
Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man and woman were found...

wvmetronews.com

WTRF- 7News

Suspect in Boone County standoff identified

UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022): The suspect in a standoff in Boone County has been identified. According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a residence on Sharpe St. in Van, West Virginia to deal with a brandishing complaint. They arrived at the residence and made contact with a witness through a […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha deputies release names of couple found dead in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies have released the names of two people found dead on Sunday inside a home in Sissonville. Steven Sloan, 66, and Kathryn Sloan, 57, were found dead inside inside their home on Walker Drive, deputies said. The Sloans were married. Deputies said the...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Mingo County

KERMIT, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident in Kermit. Deputies say the incident happened at the car wash in Kermit around 10:10 p.m. on July 4. Video surveillance from the scene shows an SUV backing up and striking the front end of a parked […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

WSAZ

Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot along a busy road in Huntington. It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue. “You’re just laying in bed, and bang a gun goes off, and you don’t really know where...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department says that there have been no sexual assaults reported in or around City Park. Police Chief Matthew Board made the announcement in response to various social media posts about an alleged attack in the park. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Board says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Charleston man sentenced for fatal July 2021 shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday for the July 2021 shooting death of a woman on Stockton Street. Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster sentenced Christopher Neil Smith to 25 years behind bars for the second-degree murder of Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35. Burdette was killed on July 26 after being shot multiple times, police said. Smith previously pled guilty in May.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Huntington Police investigating Monday night shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man was shot in the leg late Monday night in Huntington on 5th Avenue, according to local police. The Huntington Police Department responded to a restaurant in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an individual had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

wchsnetwork.com

Detour set up around Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tractor trailer skidded on its side Tuesday morning in Charleston blocking both westbound lanes on Interstate 64 between the Westmoreland and Washington street exits. The crash occurred at just before 4:45 a.m. The large truck was hauling six containers of the flammable chemical acetone which...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in at 12:47 p.m. of a 4-door sedan that had been flipped over on Grand Central Ave. The crash was a single car crash which appeared to run over a curb, hit a speed limit sign, a tree and flipped over. The driver...
PARKERSBURG, WV

