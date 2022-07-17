Two dead in Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a woman during an argument over a pair of shoes was sentenced Tuesday to more than 25 years in prison, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Christopher Neal Smith, who’s in his late 30s, was charged with...
UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022): The suspect in a standoff in Boone County has been identified. According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a residence on Sharpe St. in Van, West Virginia to deal with a brandishing complaint. They arrived at the residence and made contact with a witness through a […]
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident in Kermit. Deputies say the incident happened at the car wash in Kermit around 10:10 p.m. on July 4. Video surveillance from the scene shows an SUV backing up and striking the front end of a parked […]
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the theft of copper wire from interstate lights and selling it. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 31-year-old Clarence Wayne Giles of the Charleston area was charged with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and other charges and was being held on […]
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in a weekend shooting in Sissonville. According to detectives, the bodies of 66-year-old Steven Sloan and Kathryn Sloan, 57, were found at a residence in the 3300 section of Walker Drive on Sunday. Authorities noted the Sloans were married.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot along a busy road in Huntington. It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue. “You’re just laying in bed, and bang a gun goes off, and you don’t really know where...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department says that there have been no sexual assaults reported in or around City Park. Police Chief Matthew Board made the announcement in response to various social media posts about an alleged attack in the park. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Board says...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday for the July 2021 shooting death of a woman on Stockton Street. Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster sentenced Christopher Neil Smith to 25 years behind bars for the second-degree murder of Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35. Burdette was killed on July 26 after being shot multiple times, police said. Smith previously pled guilty in May.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man was shot in the leg late Monday night in Huntington on 5th Avenue, according to local police. The Huntington Police Department responded to a restaurant in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an individual had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials said an investigation is underway after an inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Facility was injured in an incident involving three inmates. The incident occurred Thursday at the Fayette County maximum-security prison, said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a crash in the Sissonville area on Tuesday. Kanawha Metro says that a single occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Edens Fork Rd. at PPSI Circle at around 1:45 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in at 12:47 p.m. of a 4-door sedan that had been flipped over on Grand Central Ave. The crash was a single car crash which appeared to run over a curb, hit a speed limit sign, a tree and flipped over. The driver...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tractor trailer skidded on its side Tuesday morning in Charleston blocking both westbound lanes on Interstate 64 between the Westmoreland and Washington street exits. The crash occurred at just before 4:45 a.m. The large truck was hauling six containers of the flammable chemical acetone which...
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, authorities said. News outlets reported that Wanda Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a report that a pedestrian was struck. The incident was reported about noon Monday at 53rd Street and MacCorkle Avenue in the Kanawha City section of Charleston. No information was immediately available on...
