Despite rain cancellation Wagner still 'honored' by All Star selection

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Hardy County in eastern West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wardensville, or 16 miles south of Romney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Wardensville, Rio, Gravel Springs, Capon Springs and Wilde Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO