Front Royal, VA

Despite rain cancellation Wagner still 'honored' by All Star selection

By Anne-Parker Coleman
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRONT ROYAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- This Sunday (July 17th) was supposed to be the Valley Baseball League All Star game, but on par with a lot of the action around the league this summer the game has been...

www.cbs19news.com

