Dolton, IL

Three-alarm fire at Dolton factory draws large response

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a Dolton factory brought out a large fire department presence Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to put out a fire at the factory, which makes glass and metal jars, at 138th and Cottage Grove around 1 p.m.

No smoke or flames could be seen on video, but the fire was raised to a three-alarm response.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries.

