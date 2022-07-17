ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-vehicle crash in north Klamath Co. leaves 3 dead

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-car crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230 on Saturday afternoon left three people dead and multiple others injured. Oregon State Police Troopers and other local emergency responders received a call at around 4:12 p.m. about the crash. They discovered that...

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris. The driver, Andrew Castiricone, and one of the passengers, Nicole Lindeman (20) from San Carlos, Ca, of the Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. All other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru. The crash blocked Hwy 97 for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
