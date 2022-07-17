ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

6 items with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Jack Plumb ahead of 2022 fall camp

By Josh Helmer
 2 days ago

Redshirt senior Jack Plumb will be counted upon to help guide Iowa’s offensive line in 2022. There’s hope that he and the rest of the Hawkeyes’ offensive linemen can kiss growing pains goodbye and deliver more of what Iowa fans have come to expect from this group.

In his first meeting with the media since the spring, Plumb spoke with HawkeyeReport ‘s Tom Kakert and others to discuss his summer and his early thoughts on Iowa’s group heading into this upcoming college football season.

Let’s take a look below at everything Plumb had to say.

How his summer has been

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN2pA_0gj2JS0i00 AP Photo/Matthew Putney

It sounds like summer has treated Plumb well. "It’s been fun. Been working out, weather’s been fairly good to us. It hasn’t been too hot or too crazy in the summer," Plumb said. A former basketball player, Plumb laughed with reporters as he noted that he's dodged any of the AAU basketball itch. "I mean, I still follow a couple of the guys on Twitter and you see the AAU highlights and you’re like, ‘Man, my summers are a little bit different now.’ But, no, it was fun while it lasted, but I’m glad I’m here now. It’s a lot less traveling," Plumb said.

What work he's gotten in this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ytQI_0gj2JS0i00 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Now, back to the gridiron. What work has he been able to get in so far this summer? "I mean, we’ve been doing skills and drills, which is like our run-indy and our pass-indy. Just getting the ball rolling again. And then, as an o-line, we meet about once a week and just go through film to work on the mental side of the game and keep that sharp," Plumb said.

Identifying leaders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqOph_0gj2JS0i00 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

One of the key talking points surrounding this group is who will step up and be this group's leader? Plumb said it's an ongoing process right now. "I mean, we’re all leading in our own way. We’re all progressively getting more mature as we spend more time with each other. That’s a big thing for us is just getting mature," Plumb said.

Replacing Tyler Linderbaum's voice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwnLj_0gj2JS0i00 Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of course, the biggest reason the leadership question comes up is the departure of center Tyler Linderbaum, a first-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL draft. Plumb said who replaces Linderbaum's voice is still to be determined as well. "We’re still trying to find that voice right now. I mean, we’re all pitching in, all speaking our two cents and everything and it’s progressing well," Plumb said.

How Logan Jones is transitioning to center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCeJ2_0gj2JS0i00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

One of the candidates to replace Linderbaum is following a similar career trajectory. Logan Jones arrived in Iowa City as a four-star defensive tackle in the 2020 class according to 247Sports . Similar to Linderbaum's defense-to-offense transition, Iowa elected to shift Jones over to the offensive side of the football and try him out at center during the spring. Plumb said so far, so good with the move for Jones. "I think so, yeah. He seems to be," Plumb said when asked if Jones is settling in. "I mean, we’re just getting together and everything. We’re working on gelling together and getting all of our personalities to mesh and everything."

Year two under offensive line coach George Barnettt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8toL_0gj2JS0i00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Plumb and the rest of the Hawkeyes' offensive linemen are entering year two under the direction of Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett. The hope is that another year of continuity can help the group. According to Plumb, it's made this offseason smoother than last. "It was cool. We know exactly what we’re going to get every day now. We aren’t worrying about the new guy, how is he going to act and everything. We know exactly what he’s going to get and it’s awesome having him around. I love him. "He’s pretty mellow, but he’s funny. He’s got a good way of telling stories and I love the way he coaches and everything. He’s big into family and about the room. Just being around us, having the guys be around each other all the time," Plumb said. [listicle id=2989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye collective to be unveiled Tuesday

Organizers of The Swarm Collective are scheduled to unveil a name, image and likeness collective benefiting University of Iowa student-athletes Tuesday in University Heights. Hawkeye coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery and Lisa Bluder will be involved in the mid-morning introductory news conference for the NIL organization that will be led by Brad Heinrichs, a former Hawkeye golfer.
HAWKEYE, IA
