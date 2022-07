SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A homicide suspect killed himself in the parking lot of his former employer, according to police records. A 28-year-old woman was found dead in a vehicle at a hotel on Yvette J. Hagins Drive near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport around 5 p.m. on July 12. According to airport police, Madalyn Coulter died after being shot at that location. According to the incident report, police were looking for Coulter for hours.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO