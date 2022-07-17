Victim In Hospital After Shooting Outside Tulsa Restaurant, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a victim is at the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening after a fight outside a restaurant led to a shooting.

According to police, the victim saw someone breaking into a car while eating at Cheddars on 71st Street.

That's when officers said the victim, who had a weapon in his car, confronted the suspect and was shot.

Police said it is unclear what exactly caused the shooting.

Police said the suspect was detained and the victim is at the hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in the leg.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.