‘NCIS’: Best Season 19 Episodes

NCIS Season 19 has wrapped it’s almost time for NCIS season 20 . Here’s a look at some of the best season 19 episodes according to IMDb.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 18: ‘Last Dance’

IMDb rating : 8.0

Arms dealer Raymundo Diaz makes his return. After Diaz gets out of prison, Torres ( played by Wilmer Valderrama ) must deal with the fallout of an undercover operation he participated in that involved the criminal. Unfortunately, this involves facing an ex he betrayed.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 5: ‘Face the Strange’

IMDb rating : 8.0

In this unusual episode, the NCIS team looks into the death of a Navy commander. However, the investigation proves difficult because the commander’s body explodes before Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) is able to investigate.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 3: ‘Road to Nowhere’

IMDb rating : 8.0

Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon and Parker (played by Gary Cole) take a road trip together so they can track down one of the victims of the serial killer. However, his leads seem to take them to a dead end. Also, Agent Jessica Knight ( played by Kristina Law ) goes undercover at a manufacturing company linked to the murders. Torres and Knight have an awkward exchange that shows Torres is having a hard time trusting anyone.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 11: ‘All Hands’

IMDb rating : 8.2

A research vessel picks up a boat of wounded Navy officers. NCIS later arrives on the vessel. However, they soon realize they’re under attack and have no choice to hide after terrorists are discovered on board.

Director Vance talks to Parker about how he’s settling in. Parker has a tough time referring to McGee, Torres, and Knight as his team because he’s still trying to figure out where he fits.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 1: ‘Blood in the Water’

IMDb rating : 8.3

During this episode, the team looks for Gibbs after his boat explodes. Many thought he had died in the wreck, but they’re able to locate him. Also, Torres tries to put the pieces back together after Bishop suddenly leaves.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 21: ‘Birds of a Feather’

IMDb rating : 8.4

In this episode, Agent Parker is framed for murder. His team stands by him and tries to help him get to the bottom of the situation. We’re also introduced to Parker’s ex-wife, Vivian Kolchak, played by Teri Polo (known for The Fosters and Good Trouble ).

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 2: ‘Nearly Departed’

IMDb rating : 8.6

“Nearly Departed” continues to follow Gibbs’ pursuit of the serial killer. Most people think he is dead, so he’s able to help track the killer without much trouble. Fornell also appears in this episode, trying to find out what happened to Gibbs. Also, Director Vance tries to convince Gibbs to come back to the agency. He tells him he will hold on to his badge and gun.

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 4: ‘Great Wide Open’

IMDb rating :9.0

This is the highest-rated NCIS Season 19 episode according to IMDb. In this episode, Gibbs and McGee go on a trip to Alaska. This turns out to be Gibbs’ last day as a part of the NCIS team. He tells McGee he’s going to stay in Alaska and start a new life.

