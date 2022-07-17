ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

By Amanda Mullen
TL;DR:

  • Ms. Marvel was intended as a limited series, so season 2 might not happen.
  • Kamala Khan’s next MCU appearance will likely take place in The Marvels.
  • Ms. Marvel ‘s Season 1 finale leaves the door open for more episodes.
Ms. Marvel Season 1 recently brought Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story to a close, but fans of the Disney+ series are hopeful for more episodes. Because Ms. Marvel was intended as a limited series, it’s possible season 2 won’t happen. However, Kamala could just as easily return to the small screen after her adventure in The Marvels . Here’s what we know about a potential second outing so far.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 might not happen

Although fans are eager for Ms. Marvel Season 2 , it’s possible another outing won’t happen. Like most of Marvel’s Disney+ shows, this one was billed as a limited series.

During an interview with Screen Rant , producer Sana Amanat said they crafted Kamala’s origin story with that in mind. However, Amanat doesn’t seem closed to the idea of more episodes. In fact, she admitted she’d like to see the series get another season in the future:

“It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero]. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

With fans calling for season 2, Amanat’s not the only one who’d be excited about a renewal. But what could another outing even cover? There are a few directions it could take.

What would ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 be about?

With Ms. Marvel Season 1 serving as an origin story of sorts, fans might be wondering what season 2 would be about. Fortunately, the recent finale left the door open to explore Kamala’s powers in further depth. Although the end-credits scene clearly leads into The Marvels, Bruno’s (Matt Lintz) comments suggesting Kamala is a Mutant raise lots of questions that another outing could answer.

As for Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, she’d like to see Kamala doing local superhero work after her big-screen debut. The actor told Stylecaster as much, saying, “It would be fun to see Kamala post- The Marvels after she’s fought with her idol,” she says. “It’s similar to what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in Civil War and going back to the friendly neighborhood thing.”

It’d certainly be interesting to see Kamala following in Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) footsteps. And that begins with her adventure in The Marvels, which is probably where fans will see her next.

Kamala Khan’s next MCU appearance is probably in ‘The Marvels’

Whether Ms. Marvel Season 2 happens or not, one thing is certain: we’ll see Kamala Khan again. Ms. Marvel’s next adventure in the MCU is likely to take place in 2023’s Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels . Iman Vellani is set to star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in the upcoming film.

And Ms. Marvel ‘s end-credits scene sets the stage for the movie, with Captain Marvel and Kamala seemingly switching places. There’s no explanation for why this happens, but it opens the door for them to meet. And wherever Kamala has been transported to, she’s likely to run into other familiar faces as well.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 1 ending, explained

In addition to setting up The Marvels, Ms. Marvel ‘s Season 1 ending establishes other potential storylines for season 2. When Bruno tells Kamala that she’s a Mutant, it opens up all kinds of possibilities for her character. And she’s not the only one who’s future is wide open after the series.

Kamran (Rish Shah) also escapes from the Department of Damage Control in the finale, but there’s no word on where he’s off to. With his newfound abilities, Kamran could make a solid ally for Kamala — or eventually become a worrisome foe.

Speaking of the Department of Damage Control, the group doesn’t get much closure in the Ms. Marvel finale , either. While Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) probably won’t be back, Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) is still around — and he may not be done with Kamala just yet. Although the group seems to be backing off by the time the finale ends, they’ve hardly disbanded. Another outing could see them back on Kamala’s case, especially if a villain emerges.

We’ll have to wait and see if these details from the finale get fleshed out in a second season.

In the meantime, Ms. Marvel Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.

