"Danny rushed around the duplex to help their neighbors out of the fire." A fire in a multi-family Hyde Park house Sunday morning, in which a mother dropped her baby from the upstairs window to her firefighter neighbor, not only destroyed her home but his home downstairs as well. Danny Loring lived in the bottom unit of the duplex with his wife Rachel and son Rory, and the fire that began in the Centeno/Esteban unit wrecked both families’ homes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO