Recently McLennan Community College kicked off an ambitious campaign to bring new life to the historic Cameron summer home, a 100-year-old structure located on the college’s campus. Originally part of Valley View, a farm property owned by the William Cameron family, the home was constructed by William W. Cameron as a wedding gift to his bride, Helen Miller, in June 1922. The summer home, reminiscent of Mediterranean villas Cameron had seen in the south of France, became a center of social life in our community for decades to follow.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO