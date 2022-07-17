ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Bell County Sheriff’s Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

By Cameron Aaron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an early morning robbery. Around 5 a.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to...

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from one local sheriff’s office say the public should be on the lookout for someone they allege attempted to kidnap a little girl from a local campground. Just before 4:00 p.m., the London-Laurel County Communications Center received a call about a possible attempted kidnapping...
Laurel County Undercover Drug Operation Turns Into Hostage Situation

An undercover drug operation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office turned into what has been described as a hostage situation. It ended up at Spur Oil, a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49, which also has an RV park on the same property. Deputies say they had been conducting the undercover drug operation for several days. Deputies say Monday in the early morning hours, a scheduled delivery of a “large amount of crystal meth” came in. When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver tried to ram one of their cruisers causing it to crash into another cruiser. The man behind the wheel, who was not named, ended up waving a gun around and reportedly held two people in the car at gunpoint. Deputies say they were also part of the initial drug investigation. Deputies secured customers in the back of the truck stop during the incident. The number of arrests and charges of those involved were not released by the time of this report.
Murder suspect dies during standoff

The manhunt for a man accused of shooting another man to death in a neighborhood market ended Monday with the suspect’s death following an armed standoff in West Knox County, authorities said. Christopher David Price, 36, took his own life instead of surrendering to authorities after barricading himself inside...
Three suspects in custody after Laurel County 'hostage situation' leads to drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.
One facing charges after stolen van recovered in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after being arrested behind the wheel of a stolen van. On Sunday morning, deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department spotted the 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling north on U.S 25 near Angel Road. The van in question had been reported...
Shooting Under Investigation in Perry County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Perry County. It happened in the Bonnyman area around 7:30 on Saturday evening. Officials say the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was reportedly shot and flown out for treatment. The shooting remains under investigation.
Police identify woman found shot in car, homicide investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified a woman found shot on Saturday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jefasha Mitchell, 26, was found in a car in an alley on Louise Avenue on Saturday, July 16. She had been shot, police said. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Summer Wells’ father pens letter accusing kidnappers of taking girl

The father of missing Hawkins County girl Summer Wells has penned a letter while serving jail time to the child’s supposed kidnappers. The document was released on a social media website and Wells chides the people he thought took the girl from his property one year ago and blames them for her loss of school time and for breaking her parents’ hearts.
Public Safety
Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for an assault that happened on May 22. A Whitley County Grand Jury handed down the indictment for first-degree assault. The indictment states Darryl Earls, 30, is accused of assaulting Taylor Lowe, 20, with a...
Fugitive with 10 warrants arrested in Tellico Plains

A Knoxville family wants to thank a stranger that saved a man’s life at McGhee Tyson Airport. The only issue; they don’t know who they are. Knoxville police reporting over 50 car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department officers are still...
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound Monday morning. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London responded to a call about a single vehicle crash just before noon Monday. The initial investigation from KSP indicates that a 2002 GMC...
Child accidentally shoots parent in Union Co., sheriff says

Nearby construction crews rescue 3 people, multiple animals from Oak Ridge house fire. Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire where three people, two cats and a dog lived. Updated: 5 hours ago. The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is moving to a new number on July 16.
Houseboat catches fire at local marina

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has released information about an ongoing investigation into a houseboat fire. The incident occurred at the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground on Sunday. According to the TWRA, the houseboat was in the process of being refueled upon return from rental use. Those returning the...
