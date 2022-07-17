ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four people killed when two small planes collide at Las Vegas Airport

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Four people died after two small airplanes collided with each other at the North Las Vegas Airport on July 17, 2022. AP Photo/John Locher

Four people were killed on Sunday when two small planes collided at a Nevada airport, officials said.

The pair of single-engine aircraft — each carrying two passengers — crashed into each other at around noon at Las Vegas airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement.

All four people involved in the crash of the two single-engine aircrafts died, according to a report.

The Piper landed in a field east of the runway, while the Cessna fell into a “water retention pond,” officials said.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported that all four people involved in the crash died.

“There were no survivors,” the Clark County Department of Aviation said in a statement, according to KLAS-TV.

