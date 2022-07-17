ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-17 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shannon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm over southern Shannon County.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Friday Morning Crash Injures Five near Mtn. View

Mountain View, Mo. – A two vehicle crash Friday morning near Mountain View injured five people. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on US 60, three miles east of Mountain View. A southbound 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Deborah Mattes, age...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
City
Fremont, MO
County
Carter County, MO
kbsi23.com

Wappapello man dies after crash in Butler County

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A Wappapello man died in a crash Thursday on State Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade, 82, was driving a 1997 GMC Sonoma when he ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. It happened at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

2 drivers killed in 2 separate crashes in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County. The first crash reported happened Wednesday evening, July 13 on Highway O, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Johnathon...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Black Bear Sighting in West Plains Country Club

West Plains, MO. – A black bear was sighted in the West Plains Country Club before the local Conservation Agency was called, and agents came to escort the bear out of town. The small, 60-70lbs bear was located in a patch of woods, and was chased through Golf Course, the subdivision there, and out Deer Valley Drive before moving out of town.
WEST PLAINS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Women from Salem Flown to Springfield Hospital After Dent County Car Crash

(Gladden) Two women from Salem were injured in a one car crash Monday in Dent County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after noon on Highway 19, south of County Road 5520 and south of the community of Gladden, when a Kia Sorento driven by 36-year-old Holly Stone ran off the road, struck a sign and a tree.
DENT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Community mourns death of police officer

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The community mourns the passing of Officer Cody Carter. According to Clay County Sherriff, Terry Miller, Carter died in a tragic incident Friday night. Carter served at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and was recently serving as an officer at the Piggott Police Department.
CLAY COUNTY, AR

