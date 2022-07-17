ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD looks into Sunday Uptown shooting that left man wounded

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Uptown Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just before 4:10 p.m. and officers are currently investigating.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of Nashville and Loyola Avenues, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known as of now.

There are no further details available at this time but law enforcement is in the process of searching for a motive and suspect. Anyone with information can call Second District Officers at (504)658-6020.

