A Florida teenager who survived an attack from a nine-foot shark and will have to have part of her leg amputated has described the moments of the terrifying attack.Addison Bethea, 17, was looking for scallops close to Keaton Beach in northern Florida’s Taylor County when she was bitten by a shark in five-foot-deep water on 30 June, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.“I didn’t really know exactly what to do, but I knew that with sharks you’re supposed to punch them in the nose to get them off of you, and I couldn’t get around to punch him...

