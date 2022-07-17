Live Tracker: Every Mariners Pick From 2022 MLB Draft

All 20 Mariners draft picks in one spot.

The Mariners have won their 14th straight game before the All-Star break commences, but an already eventful Sunday is not yet over. At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, day one of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway in Los Angeles, California and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter and company are set to add three new prospects to one of the most revered farm systems in baseball before the night is out.

Seattle has one selection in each of the first and second rounds, respectively slotted in at No. 21 and No. 58, as well as pick No. 74 in the Competitive Balance Round B. Those three picks are worth $5,454,100 in slot value.

Keep an eye on this page to stay up-to-date on all of the Mariners' picks over the next three days.

MARINERS' SELECTIONS

No. 21 (first round)

No. 58 (second round)

No. 74 (Competitive Balance Round B)

No. 126 (fourth round)

No. 156 (fifth round)

No. 186 (sixth round)

No. 216 (seventh round)

No. 246 (eighth round)

No. 276 (ninth round)

No. 306 (10th round)

No. 336 (11th round)

No. 366 (12th round)

No. 396 (13th round)

No. 426 (14th round)

No. 456 (15th round)

No. 486 (16th round)

No. 516 (17th round)

No. 546 (18th round)

No. 576 (19th round)

No. 606 (20th round)

* Third-round pick forfeited for signing left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray

Round 1, Pick No. 21: SS Cole Young, North Allegheny (PA)

MLB Pipeline rank: 20 | Prospects Live rank: 47

Young is a well-rounded player both at the plate and on the diamond, carrying an above-average glove that should stick at shortstop and a left-handed bat that has very few holes in it. Power is unlikely to be a large part of his game, but he uses all parts of the field well, posts high contact rates and consistently drives the ball with authority. Young impressively controls the zone, resulting in low whiff rates and high walk outputs, so it's no wonder as to why Seattle gravitated towards him. On top of that, he's an above-average runner who should be able to swipe some bags and leg out the extra base at the professional level. Some liken him to current Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier.

Round 2, Pick No. 58: 1B/3B Tyler Locklear, VCU

MLB Pipeline rank: 98 | Prospects Live rank: 82

Locklear is coming off a spectacular season at the plate for VCU, slashing .402/.542/.799 with nearly twice as many walks (47) as strikeouts (25). Paired with his elite zone management is one of the loudest right-handed power profiles in this year's draft class, which helped him club 20 home runs and 78 RBI this spring. The bat will have to live up to its billing in order for Locklear to carve out a path to the bigs; he manned third base in college, but first base/designated hitter is likely in his future.

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick No. 74: RHP/3B Walter Ford, Pace (FL)

MLB Pipeline rank: 53 | Prospects Live rank: 50

Taking their first pitcher of the draft, the Mariners land one of the best remaining prep prospects on the board. Ford is just 17 years old and is already touching mid-to-upper 90s on the radar gun with a devastating breaking ball. Many believe the velocity will significantly tick up even more, with consistent triple digits a real possibility in the future. Ford, who's committed to Alabama, is still working on a reliable tertiary option and does have a changeup he mixes in, though it's a fringe offering at best right now. He's also a power-hitting third baseman and reports indicate there's real offensive upside in his bat, but his focus will likely fully shift to pitching as a professional.

Round 4, Pick No. 126: RHP Ashton Izzi, Oswego (IL)

MLB Pipeline rank: 120 | Prospects Live rank: 151

Another prep arm who's touched 97 MPH on the radar gun, Izzi has a lot of physical projection left at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds. His slider has the potential to be an above-average or better offering and started trending up this spring, though the changeup he currently features is still lagging behind. Nevertheless, there's plenty to be excited about here.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: LHP Reid VanScoter, Coastal Carolina

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 6, Pick No. 186: SS Josh Hood, North Carolina State

MLB Pipeline rank: 224 | Prospects Live rank: 280

Round 7, Pick No. 216: 2B Hogan Windish, UNC Greensboro

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 8, Pick No. 246: C Tatem Levins, Pittsburgh

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 329

Round 9, Pick No. 276: RHP Tyler Gough, Jserra Catholic (CA)

MLB Pipeline rank: 211 | Prospects Live rank: 497

Round 10, Pick No. 306: OF Bill Knight, Mercer

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 11, Pick No. 336: RHP Marcelo Perez, TCU

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 12, Pick No. 366: RHP Troy Taylor, UC Irvine

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 528

Round 13, Pick No. 396: RHP Darren Bowen, UNC Pembroke

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 14, Pick No. 426: RHP Tyler Cleveland, Central Arkansas

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 15, Pick No. 456: 3B Blake Rambusch, Auburn

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 16, Pick No. 486: RHP Jacob McNairy, Alabama

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 17, Pick No. 516: RHP Stefan Raeth, Washington

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 18, Pick No. 546: LHP Brandon Schaeffer, North Carolina

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 409

Round 19, Pick No. 576: OF Curtis Washington Jr., Purdue

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 435

Round 20, Pick No. 606: 2B Nick Zona, James Madison

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Go Inside the Mariners

Analysis: 10 Low-Cost Starting Pitchers Mariners Could Target at Deadline

Why Starting Pitching Has Been Mariners' Biggest Strength, But Also Their Biggest Need

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

Should Mariners Believe in Brandon Drury Enough to Trade For Him?

With Mariners in Wild-Card Position, It's Time For John Stanton and Jerry Dipoto to Come to Table

The Acquisition of Carlos Santana Has Already Paid Off For Mariners

Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline

Analyzing Mariners 1B Ty France's Swing With Tanner Stokey of Driveline Baseball

Inside the Mariners Talks With 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Ian Ritchie Jr.

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners , @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz .

Follow us on Facebook!