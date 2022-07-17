ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Live Tracker: Every Mariners Pick From 2022 MLB Draft

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqY2H_0gj2ENS000

All 20 Mariners draft picks in one spot.

The Mariners have won their 14th straight game before the All-Star break commences, but an already eventful Sunday is not yet over. At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, day one of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway in Los Angeles, California and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter and company are set to add three new prospects to one of the most revered farm systems in baseball before the night is out.

Seattle has one selection in each of the first and second rounds, respectively slotted in at No. 21 and No. 58, as well as pick No. 74 in the Competitive Balance Round B. Those three picks are worth $5,454,100 in slot value.

Keep an eye on this page to stay up-to-date on all of the Mariners' picks over the next three days.

MARINERS' SELECTIONS

  • No. 21 (first round)
  • No. 58 (second round)
  • No. 74 (Competitive Balance Round B)
  • No. 126 (fourth round)
  • No. 156 (fifth round)
  • No. 186 (sixth round)
  • No. 216 (seventh round)
  • No. 246 (eighth round)
  • No. 276 (ninth round)
  • No. 306 (10th round)
  • No. 336 (11th round)
  • No. 366 (12th round)
  • No. 396 (13th round)
  • No. 426 (14th round)
  • No. 456 (15th round)
  • No. 486 (16th round)
  • No. 516 (17th round)
  • No. 546 (18th round)
  • No. 576 (19th round)
  • No. 606 (20th round)

* Third-round pick forfeited for signing left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray

Round 1, Pick No. 21: SS Cole Young, North Allegheny (PA)

MLB Pipeline rank: 20 | Prospects Live rank: 47

Young is a well-rounded player both at the plate and on the diamond, carrying an above-average glove that should stick at shortstop and a left-handed bat that has very few holes in it. Power is unlikely to be a large part of his game, but he uses all parts of the field well, posts high contact rates and consistently drives the ball with authority. Young impressively controls the zone, resulting in low whiff rates and high walk outputs, so it's no wonder as to why Seattle gravitated towards him. On top of that, he's an above-average runner who should be able to swipe some bags and leg out the extra base at the professional level. Some liken him to current Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier.

Round 2, Pick No. 58: 1B/3B Tyler Locklear, VCU

MLB Pipeline rank: 98 | Prospects Live rank: 82

Locklear is coming off a spectacular season at the plate for VCU, slashing .402/.542/.799 with nearly twice as many walks (47) as strikeouts (25). Paired with his elite zone management is one of the loudest right-handed power profiles in this year's draft class, which helped him club 20 home runs and 78 RBI this spring. The bat will have to live up to its billing in order for Locklear to carve out a path to the bigs; he manned third base in college, but first base/designated hitter is likely in his future.

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick No. 74: RHP/3B Walter Ford, Pace (FL)

MLB Pipeline rank: 53 | Prospects Live rank: 50

Taking their first pitcher of the draft, the Mariners land one of the best remaining prep prospects on the board. Ford is just 17 years old and is already touching mid-to-upper 90s on the radar gun with a devastating breaking ball. Many believe the velocity will significantly tick up even more, with consistent triple digits a real possibility in the future. Ford, who's committed to Alabama, is still working on a reliable tertiary option and does have a changeup he mixes in, though it's a fringe offering at best right now. He's also a power-hitting third baseman and reports indicate there's real offensive upside in his bat, but his focus will likely fully shift to pitching as a professional.

Round 4, Pick No. 126: RHP Ashton Izzi, Oswego (IL)

MLB Pipeline rank: 120 | Prospects Live rank: 151

Another prep arm who's touched 97 MPH on the radar gun, Izzi has a lot of physical projection left at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds. His slider has the potential to be an above-average or better offering and started trending up this spring, though the changeup he currently features is still lagging behind. Nevertheless, there's plenty to be excited about here.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: LHP Reid VanScoter, Coastal Carolina

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 6, Pick No. 186: SS Josh Hood, North Carolina State

MLB Pipeline rank: 224 | Prospects Live rank: 280

Round 7, Pick No. 216: 2B Hogan Windish, UNC Greensboro

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 8, Pick No. 246: C Tatem Levins, Pittsburgh

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 329

Round 9, Pick No. 276: RHP Tyler Gough, Jserra Catholic (CA)

MLB Pipeline rank: 211 | Prospects Live rank: 497

Round 10, Pick No. 306: OF Bill Knight, Mercer

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 11, Pick No. 336: RHP Marcelo Perez, TCU

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 12, Pick No. 366: RHP Troy Taylor, UC Irvine

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 528

Round 13, Pick No. 396: RHP Darren Bowen, UNC Pembroke

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 14, Pick No. 426: RHP Tyler Cleveland, Central Arkansas

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 15, Pick No. 456: 3B Blake Rambusch, Auburn

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 16, Pick No. 486: RHP Jacob McNairy, Alabama

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 17, Pick No. 516: RHP Stefan Raeth, Washington

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Round 18, Pick No. 546: LHP Brandon Schaeffer, North Carolina

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 409

Round 19, Pick No. 576: OF Curtis Washington Jr., Purdue

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: 435

Round 20, Pick No. 606: 2B Nick Zona, James Madison

MLB Pipeline rank: N/A | Prospects Live rank: N/A

Go Inside the Mariners

Analysis: 10 Low-Cost Starting Pitchers Mariners Could Target at Deadline

Why Starting Pitching Has Been Mariners' Biggest Strength, But Also Their Biggest Need

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

Should Mariners Believe in Brandon Drury Enough to Trade For Him?

With Mariners in Wild-Card Position, It's Time For John Stanton and Jerry Dipoto to Come to Table

The Acquisition of Carlos Santana Has Already Paid Off For Mariners

Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline

Analyzing Mariners 1B Ty France's Swing With Tanner Stokey of Driveline Baseball

Inside the Mariners Talks With 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Ian Ritchie Jr.

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners , @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz .

Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
California State
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Boston

Red Sox make history in blowout loss to Yankees entering the All-Star break

The Red Sox still haven't won a series against an AL East team this season. The roller coaster that was the Red Sox’ first half of the season came to an end on Sunday. Boston struggled out of the gate, going 10-19 through its first 29 games. But the team found its stride from the middle of May into June, as Boston went 20-6 to not only get above .500 but solidify itself as a playoff contender.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FOX airs shockingly insensitive promo during Yankees-Red Sox

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a nationally-televised vehicle. The hope was the bitter rivals would pick up where they left off in Friday’s thrilling season-opener, when Boston won in improbable fashion in extra innings after the Yankees (repeatedly) failed to come through with runners in scoring position late in the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Dipoto
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
The Spun

Curt Schilling Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: MLB World Reacts

While most of the sports world is anxiously awaiting Brittney Griner's hopeful return to the United States, one former MLB star feels differently. Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling believes that the WNBA star should pay the price for breaking another country's laws. Griner was arrested at a Russian airport...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Mariners Make MLB History Heading Into The Break

The first half of the 2022 MLB season has come to a close. Several teams are entering the second half on a good note, having played well enough in the first half to put themselves in position to make a run down the stretch. Some teams have had to fight...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Draft#Unc Greensboro
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
12up

Mariners players loved Ty France making All-Star team

He's headed to the mid-summer classic. Plenty of people were furious when it was announced that Mariners star Ty France wasn't going to be playing in the All-Star Game. How was this possible?. Well, some great news has arrived for the standout, as he's since been promoted to the squad....
SEATTLE, WA
Inside The Mariners

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
87
Followers
69
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMariners brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Seattle Mariners.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy