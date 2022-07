Following his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been lining up new projects, seemingly indicating that his career is picking up again after his legal troubles. One role that his fans would more than likely love to see him reprise is Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. There’s been much speculation regarding whether Depp could return to the billion-dollar Disney franchise, and further alleged details on his relationship with the studio were mentioned during his recent trial. This includes the amount of money he was reportedly going to be paid for a sixth installment before Heard’s allegations came into play.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO