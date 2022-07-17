Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews continue to make repairs on areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Officials say that the fire, which burned more than 341,000 acres , has no detectable heat signatures.
- Albuquerque: “They’re landing everywhere”: Albuquerque seeing uptick in flies
- New Mexico: NMSP: 8-year-old dead after drowning at Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Lake
- Crime: Fight outside Albuquerque club leads to alleged kidnapping
- Local Sports: Los Alamos graduate makes USA history
Crews are now focusing on repairing hand lines, removing fallen trees, and removing debris from the area. They are also working on ways to prevent erosion and repair roads. They are using information from the Private Land Suppression Repair survey to help guide where they work.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0