ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o49ZX_0gj2DJxJ00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews continue to make repairs on areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Officials say that the fire, which burned more than 341,000 acres , has no detectable heat signatures.

Crews are now focusing on repairing hand lines, removing fallen trees, and removing debris from the area. They are also working on ways to prevent erosion and repair roads. They are using information from the Private Land Suppression Repair survey to help guide where they work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Crews respond to sewer collapse in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is working to repair a collapsed sewer line near 12th street and Griegos. The water authority says it is unknown how long it will take to repair the line. Griegos Road between 12th and 14th street is closed due...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque seeing increase in needles in parks, graffiti

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s cleanup crews always stay busy. But this year, they’re seeing more needles in parks than usual and more graffiti than in years past. “With the increase of needles, I don’t think it’s necessarily a safety concern because we do have a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Collapsed sewer line causes road closures in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Authority says Griegos Rd. is closed in both directions between 12th St. and 14th St. They say crews are responding to a collapsed sewer line in the area. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid this area. There is no timeline on how long crews are expected […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Helicopter crash timeline, Gonzales trial continues, Heat advisories, Water outage, ABQ sees more flies

Tuesday’s Top Stories A closer look inside the trial of Fabian Gonzales How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico? Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop Downtown Albuquerque parking garage raises health concerns The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts Gas prices hit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

IMPACT DAY: Heat advisory in ABQ, hot start to the week elsewhere

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Albuquerque, Farmington, Tucumcari, Deming and Las Cruces. Temperatures will range from 100 to 102 degrees in Albuquerque and Farmington, 105 degrees in Tucumcari and from 104 to 106 degrees in Deming and Las Cruces. The National Weather Service says the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Erosion#Crews#Nmsp#Local Sports#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighborhood divided over wall in front of easement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the end of Jenny Court near 98th and Sage sits a wall, or what’s left of it. The wall blocks an easement the city’s Planning, and Zoning Department said is used for drainage. But, neighbors said many people were using the easement as a walkway to nearby businesses and schools.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man dies in rollover crash north of Socorro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico. Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A....
SOCORRO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos police warn against accidental overdosing

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police are urging people to be careful when picking up stray dollar bills or coins. The department shared a warning from Tennessee authorities after reports of two separate cases where fentanyl was found inside folded cash. Los Alamos Police say they have not seen a case like this yet, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Several small fires contained in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials provide timeline leading up to BCSO helicopter crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline of events leading up to the helicopter crash that killed four Bernalillo County first responders. Saturday, BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, while returning from assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. The victims in the crash have been […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has turned into a murder investigation. APD responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around four p.m. Monday afternoon after someone called 911 saying a fight had broken out between several people. Police say at some point during the fight, a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare offers free pet microchipping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque hopes free microchipping will increase the number of lost pets reunited with their owners. Last month, Animal Welfare microchipped more than 1,500 Albuquerque pets for free. They say 73% of the animals brought in the last year did have a microchip but were never claimed. The department reminds residents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Beat the heat at La Farge Library’s movie matinee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Farge Library in Santa Fe is giving residents a way to cool down and beat the heat. Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. the library is hosting its family-friendly Beat the Heat with Movie Matinees. Tuesday’s event will feature a showing of the movie. “Encato.” The event is free to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy