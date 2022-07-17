Summer League Championship: Blazers Bust Knicks Title Bid

A familiar foe ended the Knicks' chances at developmental glory.

Already armed with some sizable winnings, the New York Knicks returned to Las Vegas' gaming floor in search of a jackpot. Alas for New York, snake eyes awaited in its Sin City finale.

Behind a combined 39 points from Trendon Watford and Brandon Williams, the Portland Trail Blazers rolled to an 85-77 victory in the 2022 NBA Summer League Championship Game. Each of the Knicks' losses in Las Vegas came at the hands of the Blazers (4-1), who join the Sacramento Kings as multi-Summer League champions (previously besting the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018).

Each of the Knicks' Summer League losses came at the hands of the Blazers, who earned an 88-77 victory six days prior.

New York's most potent scoring threats were held in check on Sunday, ending their sophomore summer sessions on a sour note. Quentin Grimes (19) and Miles McBride (17) each made it to double-figures but shot a combined 9-for-25 from the field. Jericho Sims had 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting but hauled in only three rebounds while struggling to contain Vegas hero Jabari Walker. Feron Hunt (10 points, 7 rebounds) helped the Knicks keep pace in the rebounding battle while Micah Potter had 10 points in relief.

True to Summer League form , the Knicks (3-2) led after the first quarter, but defense ruled the day as Portland once again shut down the team's leading scorers. It took over two minutes for either team it hit a shot from the field, but the Knicks emerged with a slim 14-12 lead, a small advantage partly built with the yields of five steals from five different players.

But the Blazers broke out with 29 points in the second frame, kicking the fateful run off with nine straight points to open what became an eternal lead. The Knicks never found an offensive rhythm and found themselves once again done in by a strong interior performance from Walker (14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals) off the bench.

New York's prospects put in a vintage performance in the fourth quarter, slicing Portland's double-digit lead to five near the midway mark. Poorly timed turnovers, however, allowed the Blazers to re-establish their lead and roll to Summer League glory.

Sunday marked the Knicks' first appearance in the Summer League title game commissioned in 2013. Their closest prior brush with Vegas glory came six years prior when Nate Robinson was named the MVP of the proceedings.