Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CLEAR CREEK IN COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 915 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended in the Clear Creek drainage in southeast Coconino County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is likely ongoing along Clear Creek as it heads northeast toward the Little Colorado River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chevelon Butte. This includes the following swimming holes Clear Creek Reservoir. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Clear Creek, Jacks Canyon, Little Colorado River and Sand Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 400 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montezuma Castle National Monument, or near Camp Verde, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Verde Village, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Page Springs, Bridgeport, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Cottonwood, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

