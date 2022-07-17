Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CLEAR CREEK IN COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 915 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended in the Clear Creek drainage in southeast Coconino County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is likely ongoing along Clear Creek as it heads northeast toward the Little Colorado River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chevelon Butte. This includes the following swimming holes Clear Creek Reservoir. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Clear Creek, Jacks Canyon, Little Colorado River and Sand Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO