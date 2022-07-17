ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However flash flooding from heavy rain that has already fallen is still possible.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 921 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended, but gauge reports indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in the warned area. Flash flooding was likely ongoing with elevated flows in area washes and small streams expected to continue for a while longer. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker Canyon Lake, Ash Canyon, Hunter Canyon and Ramsey Canyon near Sierra Vista. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties through 930 PM MST At 846 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo and Lochiel. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 32 and 37, and between mile markers 47 and 53. Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 34. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 317. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Excessive heat warning issued for 3 Arizona counties

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Saturday and Sunday in three counties: Maricopa, Pinal and Coconino in areas below 4,000 feet. National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Iniguez says Phoenix will see temperatures above 110 both days this weekend. “For Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be looking...
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Thousands in Pinal County still cut off from power after storm damage

PHOENIX – Over 7,000 power customers south of metro Phoenix were still unplugged Tuesday, after monsoon storms brought down transmission towers and lines earlier this week. Arizona Public Service’s outage map showed about 7,100 customers in the the Eloy-Arizona City area of Pinal County remained without electricity. The...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and rain chances in the afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperatures returning closer to normal. Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ
KGUN 9

Little variation in day to day storm chances, and staying hot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily storm chances and staying well above average. Tucson will see a slight 20-30% of storms each day, with highs staying 3-5° above average. Tucson's high today will be only a few degrees cooler than Sunday, warming to 104°. Better storm chances return...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found safe Thursday after going missing earlier in the day. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Leigh St. Martin went missing around 11 a.m. from near Cardinal and Irvington. By 3:45 p.m., the PCSD said 66-year-old St. Martin...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water line breaks at 22nd Street, Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in Tucson was still closed Tuesday, July 19, one day after a water line broke. According to Tucson Water Senior Public Information Officer Natalie DeRoock, the break was in an 8-inch isolated main. DeRoock said the line began leaking because it was old and in need of repair.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Ward 4 Update for July 2022

The Tucson summer is upon us and as the temperatures rise, we hope for monsoon rains. With Lake Mead, Powell and the Colorado River shortages in the news; we are all trying to find ways to be good water stewards in our homes. I encourage you to review the Smart Home Water Guide at www.smarthomewaterguide.org or request a printed copy by emailing your name and postal mailing address to pico@tucsonaz.gov.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Dozens Of Wild Animals Searching For Water In Arizona Metro Areas

What would you do if you looked out your window and saw a bear or mountain lion drinking from your pool? Many people in Arizona have experienced this recently. KGUN 9 reported the Arizona Department of Game and Fish has recently gotten an influx of calls. This is happening as animals explore outside their natural habitats.
ARIZONA STATE

