Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 921 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended, but gauge reports indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in the warned area. Flash flooding was likely ongoing with elevated flows in area washes and small streams expected to continue for a while longer. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker Canyon Lake, Ash Canyon, Hunter Canyon and Ramsey Canyon near Sierra Vista. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO