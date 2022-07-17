ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

West Michigan Fire Department Accidentally Catches Itself On Fire

By Laura Hardy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck...

103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Family’s Home Destroyed By Raging Fire

It was at 3:45 a.m, early Sunday morning when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted that a family's home was on fire. Firefighters broke into action and were dispatched to the 100-block of Central Street, arriving within 5 minutes. When crews approached the scene, they observed the home fully engulfed in...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Alligator hunt in Kalamazoo River called off near Michigan college

A search of the Kalamazoo River for the alligator that prompted a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close for two days last week has halted. The three-day search for the reptile initially found near the Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, was called off after members of the university's security force guided by a Michigan alligator rescue facility, called Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, did not locate the animal, college spokeswoman Cathy Cole said on Tuesday, July 19.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Driver hits parked semi-truck, injured near Sturgis

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash near Sturgis Monday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township. A pickup...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Cassopolis man hurt in Cass County crash

The newest Biggby Coffee BCubed drive thru in Michiana officially opened to the public on Tuesday. Notre Dame men’s basketball team holds first practice. The first day of practice ended with a full-court buzzer beater from Matt Zona, but all eyes were on JJ Starling.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
22 WSBT

News Alert: Elkhart police investigating death at the Civic Plaza

The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found in a car at the Civic Plaza. Several police units were at the scene early Tuesday morning. Unit Commander Mark Daggy told WSBT 22 that foul play doesn't appear to be a factor, and at this point, it doesn't appear there's any criminal activity.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Passenger killed in fiery crash ID’d

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a fiery crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line Friday. Oi La Ma, 24, of Fort Wayne died of Thermal Burns and Smoke Inhalation and his death was ruled accidental. It was around 5...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man caught allegedly trying to steal gas

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was caught allegedly trying to steal fuel from a fleet truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charles Lawson was arrested on the charges of theft and criminal mischief. On Sunday, an officer with the South Bend Police Department...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill renaming part of US-131 after Sgt. Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills honoring fallen military personnel and law enforcement officials with highways renamed after them. One of the signed bills renames a section of US-131 after Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, who was shot and killed during a chase in Kalamazoo County last year. That section, between West U Avenue and mile marker 35, will be renamed to “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

29-year-old dies in S.R. 25 crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A 29-year-old from Leesburg has died following an early morning crash on S.R. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Cassandra Doerr was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on S.R. 25, south of Ferguson Road, when the Cherokee left the east side of the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
1077 WRKR

Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
abc57.com

Deputies interrupt burglary at Knoll Brothers Truck Stop

HAMLET, Ind. -- Deputies interrupted a burglary in progress at the Knoll Brothers Truck Stop in Hamlet early Sunday morning, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the gas station around 7:15 a.m., they found a man near a blue Honda. While investigating, deputies found a...
HAMLET, IN
Mix 95.7FM

Did You Know It’s Now More Legal to Pee in Public in Kalamazoo?

When you gotta go... you gotta go! But, when you gotta go, do you have to do it in the middle of the road?. I'm not encouraging you to do your business anywhere other than in a safe clean restroom. And honestly, most people won't be choosing the middle of the road either, but it's now a little more legal to do so if you wanted to in the city of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

One hospitalized, one dead in separate motorcycle crashes

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County less than thirty minutes after another motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash on I-196. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, officers with South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the scene...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
