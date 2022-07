A four-car crash caused minor injuries and major traffic on I-95 Tuesday morning in Boxford, Massachusetts. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway near Route 97. One of the cars rolled over onto its side in the center median. It was towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. At least two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.

BOXFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO