ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

UGA legacy, elite RB makes surprising commitment

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXTw3_0gj2Azh600
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Elite running back Justice Haynes has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs. Haynes is ranked as a four-star recruit and is the third-ranked recruit in Georgia.

He is the fourth-ranked running back prospect in the class of 2023 and is the No. 50 recruit in the country. Haynes is not far from being ranked as a five-star prospect.

Justice Haynes, is the son of former Georgia Bulldog running back Verron Haynes, he previously played high school football for Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia. Haynes now plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school football programs in the state.

Verron Haynes is a famous figure in University of Georgia football history for his last-minute receiving touchdown in the Hobnail Boot game, which gave Mark Richt and UGA a huge win over sixth-ranked Tennessee in 2001.

Justice Haynes is making his own name. As a junior in high school, he scored 31 total touchdowns and ran for an incredible 2,475 yards.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back was also considering USC and Ohio State. Justice Haynes has committed to the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. Haynes received his scholarship offer from UGA in Oct. 2020.

Now, Kirby Smart and Georgia football will have to look for another running back to commit to the program in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs are an attractive destination for running backs, but need to find a new top target in the rising senior class or can try to flip Haynes.

Haynes announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via Twitter:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Roswell, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
Roswell, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Buford, GA
Sports
Buford, GA
College Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide lands Justice Haynes, stunning Georgia

Catching recruiting experts off guard, Alabama Football landed highly rated running back, Justice Haynes. It wasn’t supposed to happen. Haynes is a Georgia Bulldog legacy with his father, Verron having been a Bulldog running back. According to the top recruiting sources, the 2023 class rating for Justice Haynes is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Richt
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Verron Haynes
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell says Alabama is ‘not done’ after landing 5-Star RB Justice Haynes

Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell tweeted ‘we not done’ after the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back, Justice Haynes Sunday. Mitchell attends Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He has been actively recruiting for the Tide since jumping on board in June. He has made it very clear he has his eyes on some of the nation’s top defensive backs, including Cormani McClain and Malik Muhammad.
ALABASTER, AL
WRBL News 3

Central’s Kirsten White signs with Alabama

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) – It was a history making day at Central High School Monday. Lady Red Devil Softball Outfielder Kristen White concluded her Central career by signing her scholarship with the University of Alabama. You can hear from White in the video above.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Georgia Bulldog#American Football#College Football#Verron#Buford High School#Usc#Ohio State#Bulldogs
thecutoffnews.com

Final Day Of Action - Medals in 10 Sports at The World Games 2022 Birmingham

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Article and Photo Courtesy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban’s Favorite Breakfast Gets New Look

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is famously known for his championships, coaching, and his breakfast. The seven-time national champion is not shy when it comes to discussing what his favorite item to eat is for the most important meal of the day: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies. "Part of...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Know Before You Go: TWG 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The World Games 2022 will conclude in Birmingham Sunday night with the closing ceremony at Protective Stadium. The TWG 2022 grand finale starts at 8 p.m. CST and will beheadlined by Lionel Richie, a Tuskegee, Alabama native who will be performing in his home state for the first time in over two decades. Learn about a special ticket offer in the video above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Lioness killed by lion during meeting at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Akili, a lioness at the Birmingham Zoo, died Monday afternoon after being injured by another lion. She was 17. According to zoo officials, Akili was fatally injured by another lion during an introductory meeting. The meeting was to help the zoo identify a new male companion for the lioness. “Animal introductions […]
wbrc.com

Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins 6 Stellar Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham native and gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. has won six Stellar Awards, given to the best in gospel music, in 2022. Pastor Mike Jr., who is the senior pastor of Rock City Church, won awards including Artist of the Year, Urban/Inspiration single or Performance of the Year, and Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion|Racist videos show evil on social media, perilous First Amendment protections

Maybe it was the sizzling Alabama heat that made them stupid. Maybe they forgot how social media works. Or maybe they’re just bad, racist people. Whatever it was, three Tuscaloosa-area residents have found themselves in legal trouble over the last month stemming from two separate racist and threating videos posted to social media. Members of the community are rightly upset and perhaps scared since we’re less than two months removed from the shooting at a Buffalo, New York grocery store that was clearly motivated by the racist hatred of Black people. Yet these videos – and more specifically, the law enforcement and state-backed response to them – should give us pause as we consider exactly what the First Amendment protects and how it should be applied.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy