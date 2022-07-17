Local museum shows off old-time restaurant history from the 4-States

FRANKLIN, Kan. – The Miners Hall Museum has everything you need to know about old-fashioned dining with its new exhibit ‘Cooking up Arma Memories’.

A panel today presented to visitors, sharing history and knowledge about old drive-ins and restaurants from the area..

“It’s a lot of fun and some of the people here today went to high school with my mom and dad. I’ve known them all my life. And it’s funny to look back and see kids I went to high school with t hat are here today. Friends of my sisters. So it’s been a lot of fun to catch up with everyone and see the interest that they have by coming out to these events,” said Kathy Ales, a former Arma resident.

The event is in conjunction with the new MHM exhibit “Little Balkans Coal Camp – Arma” hosted by Christie ( Nicoletti) Parrish and her team.

