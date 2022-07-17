SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Returns
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The 42nd edition of the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament returns for one full day of fishing Friday at Jim King Park and Boat Ramp at Sisters Creek. Overall, there are plenty of events going on in Duval County this weekend, from the July Sip & Stroll downtown Thursday to the Jax Beach Summer Arts Market at the Seawalk Pavilion on Saturday and plenty of live music and other things to do in between.
Here’s a list of some of the weekend events happening in and around the Jacksonville area:
Thursday, July 21st:
July Sip & Stroll - Southbank Riverwalk: 5pm - 8pm
North Beaches Art Walk - Beaches Town Center: 5pm - 9pm
Iration and Atmosphere - St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 5pm
Comedy Showcase - Ink Factory Brewing: 6:30pm
The Band Be Easy - Grape and Grain Exchange: 8pm - 11pm
Summer Movie Nights - BrewHound Dog Park + Bar: 8:15 pm
Friday, July 22nd:
Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament - Jim King Park and Boat Ramp: 6:30am - 5:30pm
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 7:05pm
Pure Prairie League, Firefall and Orleans - Florida Theatre: 8pm
The Band Be Easy - Monkey’s Uncle Tavern: 9:30pm - 1:30am
Rusty Shine - VooSwar: 9:30pm - 1am
The Main Event - Improv Comedy for Everyone! - First Coast Comedy: 7:30pm - 9 pm
Saturday, July 23rd:
Jr. Angler Offshore Tournament - Jim King Park and Boat Ramp: 7:30am - 5pm
Hometown Hero’s Ride - Adamec Harley Davidson of St. Augustine 8:30 a.m.
Jax Beach Summer Arts Market - Seawalk Pavilion: 10am - 4pm
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 6:35pm
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Carolina Cobras - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena: 7pm
The Main Event - Improv Comedy for Everyone! - First Coast Comedy: 7:30pm - 9 pm
Second Shot Band - VooSwar: 9:30pm - 1am
Sunday, July 24th:
Reggae Sunday - Wicked Barley Brewing Company: 11am - 7pm
Summer Movie Classics Series “The Princess Bride” - Florida Theatre: 2pm
Shine A Light Concert & 5K for Ukraine - St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 5pm
Acoustic Night - Bull Memorial Park: 6pm - 8pm
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 6:35pm
