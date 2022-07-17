Do you like bike riding? Check out "Friends of the Flint River Trail" in Flint
By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
2 days ago
FLINT, Mich. - Looking to add a fun Sunday tradition to your week? The Friends of the Flint River Trail (FFRT) has you covered. The Friends of the Flint River Trail started as an informal bike riding group in...
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland held a grand opening of the Eagle Ridge Nature Area on Tuesday afternoon. The grounds feature a unique 140-acre land parcel featuring forest, sandy ridges, and natural wetlands. The public will be able to enjoy nature trails, a boardwalk with wetlands access and...
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Field Neurosciences Institute at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital will be giving away free bike helmets on July 19th. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. while supplies last. The free bike helmets will be available for children ages 1-15 on a first come, first served...
LANSING, Mich. - Potter Park Zoo celebrated Independence Day with the birth of baby bintlets. Female binturong "Thistle" gave birth to three babies the evening of July 4. This is the first binturong birth at the zoo in over two decades. Two of three babies are thriving. However, the third...
A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
FLINT TWP, MI -- Flint Township residents have exciting news heading their way. Chick-fil-A was recently approved for their site plans to open a standalone restaurant on 3140 Miller Road, between Austins Parkway and South Ballenger Highway, replacing the Sonic fast food restaurant, for sometime next year. The township has...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A John Pratt Mosaic House tour is set for 1-3 p.m. at Creative 360. The John...
FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A new auto show attracted car and truck enthusiasts to Fenton Township Sunday. DMW Automotive hosted the car show at their location on Thompson Road. The event had everything from diesel trucks to motorcycles. New links: Bountiful Love Ministries celebrates 25 years of serving the Flint...
FLINT, Mich.---There's a new effort underway in Flint to try to keep the city’s parks clean and safe. This is a response to crime in the parks last summer. One which took place on October 18, 2021 in Broome Park. Leaving six shot and two dead. Johnni Lacy says...
FLINT, Mich. - To mark what has been a hard fought two years in the healthcare field, Hurley Medical Center in Flint is celebrating their employees this week. Festivities will be spread throughout the week with games, giveaways, ice cream, food trucks and even a DJ. There will also be...
DETROIT, MI — The piles of old bricks dug up along Detroit’s Beaufait Street might look like trash to some, but to Jeff Cowin and his neighbors they’re treasures to be saved. Teaming up with DTE Energy, which needed to excavate the area for a new power...
GAINES, MI – In Gaines, nothing is bigger than the annual rodeo. This weekend, the community celebrated one of its biggest rodeos yet. The Gaines Community Rodeo is an annual event that draws crowds to the 385-resident town from all over Genesee County and beyond. The 19th annual rodeo...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – Word is buzzing around mid Michigan today because it was the final day of the Michigan Honey Festival. Organizers said they had more than one thousand people this weekend at the event and that they are happy to see that people want to keep bees and the environment safe.
It looks like Toys R Us will be returning to Flint Township...sort of. The long standing Flint Township Toys R Us closed it's doors back in 2018. As a matter of fact, every Toys R Us location in Michigan closed on June 29, 2018. At the time, we thought that we would never see our favorite toy store ever again.
FLINT, Mich. – Bountiful Love Ministries celebrated 25 years of love, praise, and serving the Flint community with an anniversary weekend celebration on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and Sunday, July 17, 2022. The event happened at Bountiful Love Ministries located at 3432 W. Pasadena Avenue. New links: 28th Soberfest...
It seems like every other day, now, I see another headline about someone winning a jackpot in Michigan. In the last month alone, MULTIPLE winners over a million dollars!. It's seriously been something I've never seen before in my life. Last week, a man in Lansing claimed the state's largest...
DETROIT - One week after the “Piano Man” hit a home run at Comerica Park, the other piano maestro stepped up to the plate and took his last at bat in Michigan in what was a bittersweet evening at the home of the Detroit Tigers. Elton John performed...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have a strategy, stick to it. At least that’s what one Michigan lottery player is saying after using the same set of numbers to win the lottery twice. The lucky player recently won $339,768 playing the Fantasy 5 game from the Michigan...
Fourteen Michigan sites have been named to the National Register of Historic Places, deeming them worthy of preservation, the State Historic Preservation Office said Thursday. Included on the list are a nearly 100-year-old former Detroit elementary school and a maritime historic district in Leelanau County. “From Detroit to the Soo...
