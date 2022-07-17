ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Do you like bike riding? Check out "Friends of the Flint River Trail" in Flint

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. - Looking to add a fun Sunday tradition to your week? The Friends of the Flint River Trail (FFRT) has you covered. The Friends of the Flint River Trail started as an informal bike riding group in...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Grand opening held for Eagle Ridge Nature Area in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland held a grand opening of the Eagle Ridge Nature Area on Tuesday afternoon. The grounds feature a unique 140-acre land parcel featuring forest, sandy ridges, and natural wetlands. The public will be able to enjoy nature trails, a boardwalk with wetlands access and...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Ascension St. Mary's Hospital holding bike helmet giveaway on July 19

SAGINAW, Mich. - The Field Neurosciences Institute at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital will be giving away free bike helmets on July 19th. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. while supplies last. The free bike helmets will be available for children ages 1-15 on a first come, first served...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Baby bintlets born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. - Potter Park Zoo celebrated Independence Day with the birth of baby bintlets. Female binturong "Thistle" gave birth to three babies the evening of July 4. This is the first binturong birth at the zoo in over two decades. Two of three babies are thriving. However, the third...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Four Thumb Area teens suspected of B&E at Bay Port smoke shop

A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
BAY PORT, MI
The Flint Journal

New Chick-fil-A to open up in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, MI -- Flint Township residents have exciting news heading their way. Chick-fil-A was recently approved for their site plans to open a standalone restaurant on 3140 Miller Road, between Austins Parkway and South Ballenger Highway, replacing the Sonic fast food restaurant, for sometime next year. The township has...
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

What's Happening — July 18, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A John Pratt Mosaic House tour is set for 1-3 p.m. at Creative 360. The John...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

DMW Automotive hosts car show in Fenton Township

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A new auto show attracted car and truck enthusiasts to Fenton Township Sunday. DMW Automotive hosted the car show at their location on Thompson Road. The event had everything from diesel trucks to motorcycles. New links: Bountiful Love Ministries celebrates 25 years of serving the Flint...
FENTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bike#Dmw Automotive
nbc25news.com

Hurley Medical Center celebrates employees throughout the week

FLINT, Mich. - To mark what has been a hard fought two years in the healthcare field, Hurley Medical Center in Flint is celebrating their employees this week. Festivities will be spread throughout the week with games, giveaways, ice cream, food trucks and even a DJ. There will also be...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Michigan Honey Festival is back in town

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – Word is buzzing around mid Michigan today because it was the final day of the Michigan Honey Festival. Organizers said they had more than one thousand people this weekend at the event and that they are happy to see that people want to keep bees and the environment safe.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is Toys R Us Making Its Way Back to Flint Township?

It looks like Toys R Us will be returning to Flint Township...sort of. The long standing Flint Township Toys R Us closed it's doors back in 2018. As a matter of fact, every Toys R Us location in Michigan closed on June 29, 2018. At the time, we thought that we would never see our favorite toy store ever again.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Bountiful Love Ministries celebrates 25 years of serving the Flint community

FLINT, Mich. – Bountiful Love Ministries celebrated 25 years of love, praise, and serving the Flint community with an anniversary weekend celebration on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and Sunday, July 17, 2022. The event happened at Bountiful Love Ministries located at 3432 W. Pasadena Avenue. New links: 28th Soberfest...
FLINT, MI
1077 WRKR

Lottery Luck in Michigan Has Become an Epidemic

It seems like every other day, now, I see another headline about someone winning a jackpot in Michigan. In the last month alone, MULTIPLE winners over a million dollars!. It's seriously been something I've never seen before in my life. Last week, a man in Lansing claimed the state's largest...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Second time is the charm for Mich. lottery winner

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have a strategy, stick to it. At least that’s what one Michigan lottery player is saying after using the same set of numbers to win the lottery twice. The lucky player recently won $339,768 playing the Fantasy 5 game from the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

National Register of Historic Places adds Michigan hidden gems to list

Fourteen Michigan sites have been named to the National Register of Historic Places, deeming them worthy of preservation, the State Historic Preservation Office said Thursday. Included on the list are a nearly 100-year-old former Detroit elementary school and a maritime historic district in Leelanau County. “From Detroit to the Soo...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy