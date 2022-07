MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins seemingly got a steal with their first pick in Sunday night's MLB draft.At eighth overall, the Twins took shortstop Brooks Lee out of Cal Poly. The 21-year-old was seen by many as one of the top prospects in the draft. MLB.com ranked him fifth and called him the best college hitter in the 2022 class."He almost never strikes out and has made consistent hard contact everywhere he's been," the MLB.com scouting report reads. "He can drive the ball from both sides of the plate and as he's gotten more physical, it's easy to project him having...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO