ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SEC gets ready to kick off 2022 Media Days

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - There are just seven weeks left until Texas A&M kicks off its 2022 college football season. The Southeastern Conference is kicking off the preseason this week with SEC Media Days at the Omni...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Leach, Mississippi State looking to repeat success against Texas A&M

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Mississippi State stepped in front of the mic on day two of SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame. Bulldogs’ head football coach Mike Leach had plenty to say on everything from being in 4th of July parades in Wyoming to how his air raid offense will look in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
KBTX.com

Sankey on expansion: “We’re comfortable at 16 teams”

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked things off at football Media Days at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Monday. Over the next four days, all 14 teams will have an opportunity to address the media. Sankey for things started by...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

Three storylines for Texas A&M at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days begins tomorrow with Southeastern Commissioner Greg Sankey giving an address on the state of the league before all 14 head coaches take a turn at the podium over the next four days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Texas A&M's contingent of head coach Jimbo Fisher and players Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson, and Ainias Smith will close out things on Thursday and there's three main storylines for the Aggies going into the event. Here they are:
ATLANTA, GA
KBTX.com

Achane Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M football’s Devon Achane was selected as a member of the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Maxwell Football Club Monday morning. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the College Player of the Year. Achane, a junior from Missouri City, Texas, led...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
247Sports

Sooners score yet another All-American transfer in Haley Lee

ARLINGTON, Texas — Haley Lee was responsible for Texas A&M's only runs against Oklahoma in the Norman Regional. She'll now be wearing an Oklahoma uniform. The slugger becomes the latest All-American to transfer to the Sooners, as she announced the news Sunday afternoon. Lee joins pitcher Alex Storako, formerly of Michigan, and infielders Alynah Torres and Cydney Sanders, formerly of Arizona State, in making the move to Norman.
NORMAN, OK
KBTX.com

Texas A&M names next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets. The 1993 Aggie graduate starts his new role on Oct. 1, after retiring from his current post as Commanding General, U.S. Army Training Center & Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Michaelis is a Distinguished Military Graduate of Texas A&M who earned his bachelor’s degree in History in 1993 and commissioned into the Army as a Second Lieutenant of Armor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
KBTX.com

What 2022′s unprecedented heat really means for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warmer-than-your-typical Brazos Valley weather has plagued the area monthly since April. A warm and dry spring quickly transitioned into a hot and exceptionally dry summer. The old adage that heat begets drought and drought begets heat has been all too easy to realize in 2022. As fire concerns and thermometers continue to rise, many wonder what the heart of summer will bring.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station becoming destination for new economic developments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has been growing at a fast rate, adding several new commercial and residential spaces to the community. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, the latest restaurant chain to call College Station home, opens Tuesday. The Houston based restaurant chain hosted a soft...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Daytime talk shows are noticing a Brenham baker

BRENHAM, Texas — On July 14, a famous Brenham's bakery owner appeared on the Today Show. Tara Royers owns Royer's Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas. In addition to being featured in Woman's World magazine, Pie Haven in Guidepost magazine, NBC's Great Day Houston, and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Royers has also appeared in a variety of other publications.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan PD takes home gold for Battle of the Badges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four law enforcement teams battled it out at Rowhouse to raise money for the Sexual Assault Resource Center. College Station Police, The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M Police, and Bryan Police all competed in a 5K rowing competition. Bryan Police won best overall row time.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Birmingham#American Football#Lsu#Aggies#Sec Media Days#Kbtx
KBTX.com

Texas A&M professor recognized nationally for providing accessible dentistry to patients with special needs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M College of Dentistry professor Dan Burch has been recognized as one of 12 health equity heroes. Burch received the honor from DentaQuest for his work in making dental care more accessible for individuals with special needs and/or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. “Recognizing what...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former Bryan American Legion Commander elected as State Vice Commander

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley veteran and former Commander of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, Tom Marty, was elected as American Legion State Vice Commander at the annual convention in Austin, Texas on Sunday. Marty served as Post Commander from 2018-2021. He also served at the District Level...
BRYAN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Texas A&M student from Borger killed in crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVII) — A Texas A&M student from Borger was killed in a crash in College Station. According to the College Station Police Department, Jaden Kael Willis, 21, was traveling through an intersection around 5 a.m. Monday when a pickup truck hit the driver side of her Honda Civic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with ambient temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Burleson, Brazos, Washington and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
KBTX.com

Free booster seats available at A&M AgriLife event on Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Booster seat age children are one of the most neglected when it comes to child passenger safety. Texas A&M AgriLife is working to change this. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives Project in partnership with the Brazos County Extension and TxDOT is sponsoring a Booster Seat Event Wednesday, July 20th. Mike Guidry from Texas A&M AgriLife joined First News at Four to discuss the event and the important of using a booster seat.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD hosts job fair ahead of new school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A new school year in the Brazos Valley is rapidly approaching and officials with the College Station Independent School District are looking to fill vacant positions. The district has several openings for bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria personnel. Excited applicants filled the training room at the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan student awarded scholarship honoring young Uvalde victim

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A scholarship honoring one of the young Uvalde victims has been awarded to a Bryan student who is headed to Texas A&M University this fall. Ally Surley accepted the scholarship at this year’s Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala on July 9. The scholarship is honoring Annabell Rodriguez, a 10-year-old killed in May when a gunman entered her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy